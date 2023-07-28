Madonna Gives Brief Health Update After Bacterial Infection Scare (Video)

Madonna has given a health update following her multi-day hospitalization in June. The singer was originally admitted due to a rare bacterial infection.

“To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!” the iconic singer wrote in an Instagram post celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut album, “Lucky Star.”

The 64-year-old was admitted to the hospital roughly two weeks before she was supposed to begin her seven-month Celebration world tour. At the time, Madonna was in the final stages of rehearsals. The North American leg of the 45-city worldwide tour was postponed due to the incident.

After several days of hospitalization, Madonna was released. A source told CNN, “She’s in the clear.” Rosie O’Donnell, who starred alongside Madonna in “A League of Their Own,” also assured fans the singer was recovering. After sharing a photo on Instagram of the two of them, a fan asked O’Donnell about Madonna’s health.

“She’s good,” O’Donnell replied, adding, “She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general.”

For decades, Madonna has been invested in her live performances. Over the course of her career thus far, she has performed 11 concert tours, 19 one-off concerts, nine benefit concerts and three music festivals. She currently stands as the best-selling female recording artist of all time as well as the highest-grossing female touring artist worldwide. In 2016, Billboard reported that Madonna had earned $1.31 billion.

The concert series Madonna was forced to reschedule was the Celebration Tour, her very first greatest hits concert tour. It was originally supposed to run from July 2023 to January 2024 with special guest Bob the Drag Queen. The tour is now scheduled to start on Oct. 14 at The O2 arena in London.