Rosie O’Donnell assured fans that her “A League of Their Own” costar Madonna is on the mend after her hospitalization last month for a rare bacterial infection. After the former talk show host shared a photo of her and the singer in the 1992 sports comedy on Instagram, a fan asked how Madonna was doing.

“She’s good,” O’Donnell replied, adding, “She is recovering at home — she is very strong in general.”

Last week, Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary posted that she had been admitted to the ICU on June 24 after having developed a serious bacterial infection and that her “Celebration” world tour was postponed as a result.

The tour was set to kick off on July 15 in Vancouver.

Oseary wrote that “a full recovery is expected” for Madonna.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” he said, adding that she is still under medical care but is improving. “We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows.”

Madonna, age 64, was scheduled for 35 cities internationally, running from July through the end of the year with a Dec. 1 conclusion in Amsterdam. Per the Live Nation-produced tour’s announcement in January, the setlist will highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years while also paying “respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

The singer last toured in 2020 in support of her “Madame X” studio album.