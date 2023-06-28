Madonna Postpones ‘Celebration’ World Tour After ‘Serious Bacterial Infection’ Puts Her in the ICU

Madonna postponed her “Celebration” world tour following a “serious bacterial infection” that put her in the ICU, her manager Guy Oseary wrote in an Instagram post Wednesday.

“At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour,” he said, adding that she is still under medical care but is improving.

On Saturday, Madonna was admitted for several days in the ICU due to having developed a serious bacterial infection, per Oseary’s account.

While all commitments have been paused, including the July 15 launch of the world tour in Vancouver, the manager said that more details are forthcoming regarding a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows. It remains unclear what that window may look like and what currently scheduled shows will still be honored as-planned.

Read Oseary’s full post below.

Further comment from Madonna’s team was not immediately received upon request.

Madonna, age 64, was scheduled for 35 cities internationally, running from July through the end of the year with a Dec. 1 conclusion in Amsterdam. Per the Live Nation-produced tour’s announcement in January, the setlist will highlight Madonna’s “unmatched catalog of music from the past 40-plus years while also paying “respect to the city of New York, where her career in music began.”

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” Madonna said at the time.