Mads Mikkelsen Will Play Gellert Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts 3’

Mads Mikkelsen is officially set to play evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald replacing previous actor Johnny Depp in “Fantastic Beasts 3,” the studio announced on Wednesday.

Johnny Depp quit the film after being asked to resign by Warner Bros.

The latest “Fantastic Beasts” installment in the series is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden outside of London. What’s more, no scenes need to be reshot, despite Depp leaving the film and his role being recast, an individual with knowledge of the situation told TheWrap. The film has however been delayed to the summer of 2022 after most recently being slated for release in November 2021.

Johnny Depp Forced to Quit 'Fantastic Beasts 3'

Depp portrayed the evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the first two “Fantastic Beasts” films and was meant to reprise his role in the third film. The film co-stars Eddie Redmayne and Ezra Miller and is directed by David Yates from a script by Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.

Eddie Redmayne stars in the “Fantastic Beasts” franchise as wizard Newt Scamander alongside Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Jude Law and Ezra Miller. David Yates is returning to direct the third film based on Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s screenplay inspired by her own book “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.”

“Fantastic Beasts 3” will now open one week after “Captain Marvel 2,” which is currently slated to open July 8, 2022. The last film in the franchise, “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” opened in October 2018 and made $654.8 million worldwide.

Mads Mikkelsen most recently wrapped production on “Chaos Walking” directed by Doug Liman.

“Fantastic Beasts 3” will now open in theaters on July 15, 2022.