The five major broadcast and cable news networks are preparing a joint open letter that urges President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to participate in televised debates ahead of the 2024 election, according to multiple media reports.

A draft version of the letter, endorsed by NBC, ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News, was obtained by the New York Times on Tuesday.

“We, the undersigned national news organizations, urge the presumptive presidential nominees to publicly commit to participating in general election debates before November’s election,” an excerpt read.

“If there is one thing Americans can agree on, during this polarized time, it is that the stakes of this election are exceptionally high,” the letter continues. “There is simply no substitute for the candidates debating with each other, and before the American people, their visions for the future of the nation.”

While the letter has not yet been finalized, the news networks are also seeking endorsements from other leading news organizations, including print publications.

Biden has not ruled out debating Trump, however, the current president has repeatedly declined to commit to participating in planned dates scheduled for September and October.

Meanwhile, Trump has vowed to debate saying that he would take on Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.” However, Trump’s track record is hazy, having not participated in a single debate during the primary and pulling out of a debate against Biden in 2020.

The presidential debates are slated for Sept. 16, Oct. 1, and Oct. 9, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.