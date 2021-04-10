‘Mank,’ ‘Tenet’ Win Top Film Prizes at Art Directors Guild Awards

“Mank,” “Tenet,” “Da 5 Bloods” and “Soul” have won the feature-film awards at the 25th annual Art Directors Guild Awards, which were handed out in a virtual ceremony on Saturday.

“Mank” won in the period-film category, the ADG category that most closely corresponds to the Oscar for Best Production Design. “Tenet” won in the fantasy category, “Da 5 Bloods” in the contemporary category and “Soul” in the animated category.

In the 14 years since the current ADG categories were established, the winner in the period category has gone on to win the Oscar for Best Production Design six times, the fantasy winner has taken the Oscar four times, and the contemporary winner has won the Oscar once. In all but three of those years, the Oscar has gone to one of the ADG winners.

“Mank” and “Tenet” are both nominated for the Best Production Design Oscar; “Da 5 Bloods” and “Soul” are not.

In television categories, winners included “The Mandalorian,” “Ozark,” “The Queen’s Gambit,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Will & Grace.”

Awards also went to “Saturday Night Live,” to Beyonce’s “Black Is King” and to Harry Styles’ music video for “Falling.”

JB Smoove hosted the show, at which Ryan Murphy received the Cinematic Imagery Award from his frequent star Matt Bomer. Lifetime Achievement Awards went to production designer Stuart Wurtzel, concept artist John Eaves, scenic artist Patrick DeGreve and set designer Martha Johnston.

The winners:

Film categories

Period Feature Film: “Mank,” Donald Graham Burt

Fantasy Feature Film: “Tenet,” Nathan Crowley

Contemporary Feature Film: “Da 5 Bloods,” Wynn Thomas

Animated Feature Film: “Soul,” Steve Pilcher

Television categories

One-Hour Period or Fantasy Single-Camera Series: “The Mandalorian”: “Chapter 13: The Jedi,” Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang

One-Hour Contemporary Single-Camera Series: “Ozark”: “Wartime,” David Bomba

Television Movie or Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit,” Uli Hanisch

Half-Hour Single-Camera Series: “What We Do in the Shadows”: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches,” Kate Bunch

Multi-Camera Series: “Will & Grace”: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time,” Glenda Rovello

Short Format: Web Series, Music Video or Commercial: Harry Styles: “Falling,” François Audouy

Variety, Reality or Competition Series: “Saturday Night Live”: Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne; Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.; Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters – Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio

Variety Special: “Black Is King,” Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman