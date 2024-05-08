Film distributor, production company and streaming service Mubi has picked up worldwide rights to the new film “The Substance” ahead of its debut in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and will release the film in theaters this year.

Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat (“Revenge”), the body horror movie stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

“The Substance” is produced by Fargeat, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title and comes after Fargeat’s acclaimed debut feature “Revenge,” which world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was written, directed and co-edited by Fargeat. Alexandra Loewy of Working Title and Nicolas Royer of A Good Story are executive producers.

Mubi will retain all rights in North America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America and Benelux, where they will release theatrically this year. They have also acquired the rights for Turkey and India. The Match Factory is handling sales for all other territories.

Mubi previously released Park Chan-wook’s 2022 film “Decision to Leave” and Ira Sachs’ “Passages” in the U.S. and handled international distribution for Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.”

Demi Moore is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman and The Lede Company; Margaret Qualley is with CAA, Sloane Offer Weber and Relevant; Dennis Quaid is with UTA and Brillstein; and Coralie Fargeat’s representatives are UTA and Valery Guibal of Film Talents.