Mubi Picks Up Margaret Qualley Body Horror ‘The Substance’ Ahead of Cannes Debut

Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid also star in the film from Coralie Fargeat

margaret-qualley-the-substance
Margaret Qualley in "The Substance" (Working Title)
Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Film distributor, production company and streaming service Mubi has picked up worldwide rights to the new film “The Substance” ahead of its debut in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, and will release the film in theaters this year.

Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat (“Revenge”), the body horror movie stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid.

“The Substance” is produced by Fargeat, Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title and comes after Fargeat’s acclaimed debut feature “Revenge,” which world premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2017 and was written, directed and co-edited by Fargeat. Alexandra Loewy of Working Title and Nicolas Royer of A Good Story are executive producers.

Mubi will retain all rights in North America, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Latin America and Benelux, where they will release theatrically this year. They have also acquired the rights for Turkey and India. The Match Factory is handling sales for all other territories.

Mubi previously released Park Chan-wook’s 2022 film “Decision to Leave” and Ira Sachs’ “Passages” in the U.S. and handled international distribution for Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla.”

Demi Moore is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman and The Lede Company; Margaret Qualley is with CAA, Sloane Offer Weber and Relevant; Dennis Quaid is with UTA and Brillstein; and Coralie Fargeat’s representatives are UTA and Valery Guibal of Film Talents.

meryl streep
Read Next
Meryl Streep to Receive Honorary Palme d'Or in Cannes

Adam Chitwood, TheGrill 2023

Adam Chitwood

Adam joined TheWrap in 2021 after working for over a decade at Collider, where he spent five years as Managing Editor after previously serving as Deputy Editor at the entertainment website. He helped build and manage the site’s content strategy, streaming recommendations library and even dabbled in awards season coverage while also overseeing day-to-day operations…

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.