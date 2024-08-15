Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell Film ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’ Gets Mother’s Day 2025 Release Date

On the heels of their surprise box office smash “It Ends With Us,” Sony Pictures is dating its next female event movie with Margot Robbie’s “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey,” co-starring Colin Farrell, set to open on May 9, 2025. Yes, that is Mother’s Day weekend.

The film, which features Robbie’s first post-“Barbie” role, hails from Imperative Entertainment and 30WEST. It is described as an original tale of two strangers and the extraordinary emotional journey that connects them. The film also stars Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Hamish Linklater.

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” was directed by Kogonada, who recently teamed with Farrell on “After Yang.” It was written by Seth Reiss. Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin, Seth Reiss and Youree Henley serve as producers, while the executive producers are Kogonada, Ilene Feldman and Ori Eisen.

30WEST is financing the film, with Sony Pictures releasing the film in theaters globally.