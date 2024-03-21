Margot Robbie to Produce ‘The Sims’ Movie

Margot Robbie is set to produce an adaptation of long-running computer game franchise “The Sims” via her LuckyChap production company, TheWrap has learned. Kate Herron, the director of the Disney+ series “Loki,” will direct and co-write the film alongside Briony Redman.

Robbie and LuckyChap collaborators Josey McNamara and Tom Ackerley will produce, alongside Vertigo Entertainment’s Roy Lee.

“The Sims” is a simulator game wherein players can build homes, control virtual avatars and have them do all manners of things, including various ways to kill their characters. The first installment of the game debuted in 2000 and the franchise most recently debuted an expansion pack that lets players be landlords.

There’s not much known beyond that, so it’s unclear how much of “The Sims” mythos will be included in this adaptation or who could potentially star in the film.

It’s also not known which studio will snap this up. It was reported back in February, though, that Robbie’s LuckyChap had set up a first look deal with Warner Bros. Discovery. The deal came after “Barbie” grossed $1.45 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest grossing film in Warner Bros. history.

It was also announced back in December that the company’s Christmas feature “Naughty,” set to be directed by “Booksmart” helmer Olivia Wilde, would go to Universal, making them a potential home for this movie as well.

Another LuckyChap project is a remake of the 1934 crime comedy, “The Thin Man.” That film was said to be a co-production between Robbie’s company and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

This was originally reported by The InSneider.