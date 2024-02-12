Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Lands First-Look Deal With ‘Barbie’ Studio Warner Bros.

Hot off the studio record-setting success of “Barbie,” Margot Robbie and her producing partners Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara have signed a first-look deal between their production company LuckyChap and Warner Bros.

The deal came after “Barbie” grossed $1.45 billion at the global box office, becoming the highest grossing film in Warner Bros. history. It also came as Warner Bros. reached deals with directors Ryan Coogler and Paul Thomas Anderson to produce their next films, as well as signing a non-exclusive production deal with Tom Cruise.

The LuckyChap deal also comes as Warner Bros. has come under fire from some creatives for its decision to cancel the release of franchise films like “Batgirl” and “Coyote vs. Acme,” the latter of which TheWrap first reported last week received offers from studios like Paramount, Netflix and Amazon to acquire, but which were turned down as Warner would not accept any counters to their $75 million asking price for the Looney Tunes film.



LuckyChap made its big screen debut with the 2017 film “I, Tonya,” which starred Robbie as figure skater Tonya Harding. The company has also produced Emerald Fennell’s Oscar-winning debut film “Promising Young Woman” and her follow-up, “Saltburn.”

“Margot, Tom and Josey have built a unique home for storytellers at LuckyChap, where filmmakers are doing incredible work in a supportive and creatively freeing environment,” Warner Bros. motion picture group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy said in a statement. “We are excited to have Margot, Tom and Josey join our extended family, making movies of all sizes and genres for moviegoers the world over.”

“We founded LuckyChap to fight for projects and filmmakers we believe in,” Robbie, Ackerly and McNamara said. “We are thrilled to be cementing our long-standing relationship with Warner Bros. Discovery. David [Zaslav], Mike and Pam share our commitment to storytelling and the theatrical experience. We can’t wait for what’s to come.”

LuckyChap is represented by CAA, Entertainment 360, attorney Jeff Bernstein and Narrative