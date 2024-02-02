Director Paul Thomas Anderson loves his sprawling ensembles. And some new cast members have been added to his latest.

Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Alana Haim, Shayna McHayle and newcomer Chase Infiniti have been added to the cast of Anderson’s upcoming film, which already stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall. The as-yet-untitled project was also written and produced by Anderson, alongside producers Sarah Murphy and Adam Somner.

Haim, of course, starred in “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson’s last film, with the rest of the performers new to the PTA-verse. Taylor recently won raves for her work in “A Thousand and One.no” Harris appeared in “Creed II” and “Creed III” (among many other projects); and Shayna McHayle is a rapper who performs under the name Junglepussy and who co-starred in “Support the Girls” alongside Hall. Infiniti is a complete newcomer, just like Haim was in “Licorice Pizza,” so that is exciting.

Not much is known about the project, aside from some paparazzi shots of DiCaprio in a grocery store parking lot (exciting), although there has been speculation about the source material.

DiCaprio, famously, almost showed up in “Licorice Pizza” as producer Jon Peters, a scene-stealing cameo role that Bradley Cooper made his own. Penn was actually in “Licorice Pizza.” And during the awards campaign for “Licorice Pizza,” Anderson noted how much he loved Hall’s work in “Girls Trip” and how much he wanted to work with her and here they are, together at last.

It’s unclear when the project, which comes from Warner Bros. and execs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy (who worked on “Licorice Pizza” with MGM) will debut although with filming already underway it could be out later this year, just in time for awards season.