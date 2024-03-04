Rom-coms may be making a bit of a resurgence right now, but for Mark Ruffalo, they’re still a bit “hard” to love. According to the actor, those movies are “rarely” actually rom or com.

Sitting down with “Chicken Shop Date” host Amelia Dimoldenberg at her Oscars Nominees “Pre-Luncheon Luncheon,” Ruffalo was immediately asked about his “love” of rom-coms, considering he’s been in some pretty beloved ones. But, he was a little hesitant.

“Rom-coms are hard, because rarely are they ever romantic or very funny,” the actor replied.

But, when Dimoldenberg argued that “13 Going on 30,” in which Ruffalo starred as Matt Flamhaff alongside Jennifer Garner, is “one of the greatest films of all time,” Ruffalo conceded that the 2004 film did clear the bar.

“That was romantic and funny. Yeah, I think it gets that!” Ruffalo agreed. “Thank you very much. Thank you, I appreciate that. I love that movie.”

When asked whether his latest film “Poor Things” could be considered a rom-com, Ruffalo added one caveat: “it’s a raunchy rom-com.” But with that, he was more than happy to be cemented as a staple of the genre.

“Did you hear that, Steven Spielberg?” Ruffalo joked, looking straight at the camera. “I’m the next Steven Spielberg rom-com guy.”

You can watch Ruffalo’s full conversation with Dimoldenberg in the video above.