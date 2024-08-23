Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry’s ‘Union’ Tops the Streaming Chart

Netflix holds down the Top 2, while ‘Furiosa’ claims the No. 3 spot for Max after its streaming debut

The Union. (L to R) Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna and Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall in The Union. Cr. Laura Radford/Netflix © 2024.

Time and time again, we’ve seen how combining big-name Hollywood stars in a made-for-streaming movie is a recipe for success. Netflix’s latest attempt at that formula teams up Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in “The Union,” and it pays off. The action comedy sits atop the streaming chart on the  Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of August 12 to 18, 2024.

“American Murder: Laci Peterson,” a true crime docuseries about the 2002 murder, comes in at No. 2 this week. It’s followed by “Furioisa, A Mad Max Saga,” which, conveniently for viewers searching across streamers, is on Max.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

