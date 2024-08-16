‘The Union’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Netflix is back with a new star-studded action movie — this time led by Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry — with “The Union.” Wahlberg stars as Mike, a Jersey construction worker who finds his average life turned upside down when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Berry) shows up and he gets tangled up in a continent-skipping international intelligence adventure.

But Berry and Wahlberg aren’t the only familiar faces in the Netflix romp. Here’s a handy guide to “The Union” cast and the characters they play.