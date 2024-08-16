‘The Union’ Cast and Character Guide | Photos

Netflix is back with a new star-studded action movie — this time led by Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry — with “The Union.” Wahlberg stars as Mike, a Jersey construction worker who finds his average life turned upside down when his high school sweetheart Roxanne (Berry) shows up and he gets tangled up in a continent-skipping international intelligence adventure.
But Berry and Wahlberg aren’t the only familiar faces in the Netflix romp. Here’s a handy guide to “The Union” cast and the characters they play.
Halle Berry as Roxanne Hall — Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry stars as The Union operative Roxanne Hall, an ass-kicking, world-traveling adventurer who never misses her shot. Berry is best known for her superhero roles, playing Storm in the “X-Men” films and Catwoman in “Catwoman,” as well as her Best Actress-winning performance in “Monster’s Ball.” Her well-known titles also include “John Wick 3,” “Gothika,” “Die Another Day” and “BAPS.”
Mark Wahlberg as Mike McKenna — “Ted” and “Boogie Nights” star Mark Wahlberg stars as everyman Mike McKenna, a construction worker who gets caught up in an international adventure when Roxanne — his high school sweetheart — drags him into the action. A two-time Oscar nominee, Wahlberg is known for films including “The Departed,” “The Fighter,” “Lone Survivor,” “Daddy’s Home” and, most recently, “Arthur, The King.”
J.K. Simmons as Tom Brennan — Oscar-winning “Whiplash” star J.K. Simmons plays Tom Brennan, Roxanne’s boss at The Union. Simmons has a wide-ranging résumé with more than 200 credits, from iconic comic book characters like J. Jonah Jameson in “Spider-Man” and Commissioner Gordon in “Justice League” to his many films with Jason Reitman, including “Juno,” “Up in the Air,” “Labor Day” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.”
Mike Colter as Nick Faraday — “Luke Cage” and “Jessica Jones” star Mike Colter plays Nick Faraday, a fellow intelligence officer who shares a past with Roxanne. In addition to his Marvel series, Colter’s credits include “Plane,” “The Good Wife,” “Evil,” “Men in Black 3” and “Girls Trip.”
Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje as Frank Pfeiffer — Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje plays, you guessed it, another member of The Union. His best-known roles include Mr. Eko in “Lost,” Simon in “Oz,” Killer Croc in “Suicide Squad” and Nykwana Wombosi in “The Bourne Identity.” He’s also appeared in “Game of Thrones,” “Thor: The Dark World” and “The Mummy Returns.”
Jessica De Gouw as Juliet Quinn — Jessica De Gouw plays the tricky, elusive Juliet Quinn. De Gouw’s previous credits include Helena Bertinelli, aka The Huntress, on The CW’s “Arrow,” Elizabeth in “Underground” and Mina in NBC’s “Dracula” series.
Alice Lee as Athena Kim — Alice Lee plays Union agent Athena Kim. Her previous credits include “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” “My Adventures With Superman,” “All That We Love” and “Sierra Burgess Is a Loser.”
Jackie Earle Haley as Foreman — Oscar-nominated actor Jackie Earle Haley plays the Foreman. Haley got his breakout role as a child actor in “The Bad News Bears” and is best known for playing Rorschach in Zack Snyder’s “Watchmen” and Freddy Krueger in the 2010 “Nightmare on Elm Street” remake. Previous credits also include “Little Children,” “Shutter Island” and AMC’s “Preacher” series.
