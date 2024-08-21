Simone Biles Parodies ‘Emily in Paris’ for ‘Rising’ Part 2 Docuseries Teaser | Video

Simone Biles is calling upon another Paris icon to help her tease Part 2 of her Netflix docuseries, “Simone Biles Rising.”

On the heels of the “Emily in Paris” Season 4, Part 1 premiere, the Olympic gymnast parodied memorable lines from Lily Collins’ titular character in a Wednesday teaser — while also revealing her own Oct. 25 return to the streamer for “Rising” Part 2.

“Ever since I moved to Paris, my life has been chaotic and dramatic and complicated,” Biles says, quoting Emily. “Without basic b–hes like me, you wouldn’t be fashionable.”

She concludes, “I’m not somebody who can share a crêpe, I need the whole crêpe.”

Part 1 of “Simone Biles Rising” tracked the athlete’s return to Olympic glory following her decision to step away from the Tokyo 2021 Games due to her mental health. Episodes 1 and 2 touched upon institutionalized racism and sexism within her sport, as well as Biles’ reaction to the Larry Nassar abuse case. Episodes 3 and 4 will follow the G.O.A.T. through the Olympic trials and into the 2024 Summer Games.

SIMONE IN PARIS 🥐 Simone Biles Rising: Part Two is coming October 25!! pic.twitter.com/XLjtbwlu92 — Netflix (@netflix) August 21, 2024

“Simone is so popular and viewed so much in the public eye that sometimes the way the outside world perceives her and the way she’s experiencing her world, don’t always align,” director Katie Walsh previously told TheWrap. “I wanted to provide a window into more of that inside world — what her experience is like … she’s a human being just like the rest of us, and she has her good days and bad days.”

“That’s part of the excitement of this, is that we don’t know the ending,” she added (prior to Biles winning three golds and a silver medal in Paris). “We’ll be with her throughout the Games, and it’s awesome to be able to have access to her and spend time with her in this window of her life that’s in technicolor.”

“Emily in Paris” Season 4, Part 1 and “Simone Biles Rising” Part 1 are available to stream on Netflix. “Emily” Season 4, Part 2 then premieres Sept. 12, while “Rising” Part 2 premieres Oct. 25.