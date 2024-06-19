Simone Biles is lifting the veil on her re-entrance to the 2024 Olympics in Netflix’s newest docuseries.

In the trailer for “Simone Biles Rising,” the Olympic gymnast unpacks her devastating exit from the Tokyo Games, which had been brewing amid Biles’ ongoing mental health struggles leading up to the event.

“I’ve always had really good intuition about things, and unfortunately I felt that way about the Olympics,” Biles said. “[I’ve been] having these mental blocks in the gym recently.”

The two-part series chronicles the harsh response Biles felt following her exit from the competition — which started with shaking footing that drew global attention — saying “as soon as you win, [it’s like] ‘God, I hate her’ … everything that happened, it’s a trauma response.”

The docuseries also sheds light on Biles’ friends and family — including her husband, Chicago Bears player Jonathan Owens, whom she says stopped her from quitting during the “500,000 times” she wanted to.

Throughout her recovery, Biles learned to prioritize her family and personal life. “It’s not all about gym, life moves on,” she said.

Moving forward with the support of her community, Biles bounced back to re-enter the games again, gearing up for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

“I knew it would be a long journey, but, to me, it wasn’t done … I’m going for another Olympic run,” Biles said in the trailer. “Sometimes you have to take that power back … I get to write my own ending.”

Produced by Religion of Sports in association with the Olympic Channel, “Simone Biles Rising” is executive produced by Gotham Chopra, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Janey Miller, JT Taylor and Yiannis Exarchos. The series consists of four 45-minute episodes and premieres July 17 on Netflix, a week ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Watch the full trailer for “Simone Biles Rising” in the video above.