Simone Biles, US Women’s Gymnastics Final Boosts Olympic Viewership to 35 Million

Simone Biles and the U.S. women’s gymnastics final boosted Tuesday’s Olympics to a strong audience.

Tuesday’s events — which saw Team USA claim victories across gymnastics, swimming, water polo and football (soccer), among others — brought in 34.7 million viewers across NBC, Peacock other NBCUniversal platforms, according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics.

That’s almost twice the size of the first Tuesday of competition during the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, which scored a viewership of 18.4 million across all platforms.

The 2024 Summer Olympics are seeing a steady incline in viewership, with Tuesday’s coverage marking a 21.3% uptick when compared to Friday’s opening ceremony, which brought in 28.6 million across Peacock and NBC. This year’s opening ceremony was up 60% when compared to the Tokyo Games’ opening, which brought in 17.9 million viewers in 2021.

Tuesday’s events also drew in an even bigger audience than Monday, which saw a viewership of 31.3 million across NBC, Peacock and other NBCUniversal platforms for Olympics’ primetime programming. Monday’s viewership marked a 70% increase from the opening Monday of competition at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, which brought in 18.4 million viewers across platforms.

However, viewership for the 2024 Olympics saw the largest daily audience so far on Sunday, when coverage of the Games brought in 41.5 million viewers. History-making events continued into Wednesday, when Katie Ledecky earned her eighth gold medal for the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle race.

Tuesday’s women’s gymnastics final saw the U.S. take home the gold medal, while Italy came nearly six points behind in silver and Brazil took the bronze. Plus, Biles and the women’s gymnastics team had already proved to capture the attention of the masses, with their Olympic trials reaching its biggest audience since 2016 with an average viewership of 7.6 million across NBC and Peacock.