Paris Olympics Average 34 Million Viewers in First 4 Days, Up 77% From Tokyo

Ratings

Monday night’s programming scored 31.3 million viewers on NBC, Peacock and other NBCUniversal platforms

Stephen Nedoroscik of United States celebrates his performance on Pommel Horse during the Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team Final on day three of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on July 29, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

You are reading an exclusive WrapPRO article for free. Want to level up your entertainment career? Go here for more information.

The Paris 2024 Olympics are starting out with a ratings bang for NBCUniversal. The summer games have scored a total audience delivery average of 33.8 million viewers in their first four days of programming, combining live Paris prime and U.S. primetime time periods — a 77% increase in viewership from Tokyo, which reported 19.1 million viewers in the same time period.

Monday’s primetime presentation across NBC, Peacock and other NBCU platforms continued to gather interest from viewers, posting 31.3 million total viewers, according to data from Nielsen and Adobe Analytics. The day’s figures mark a 70% increase from the opening Monday of competition at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, which gathered 18.4 million viewers across platforms.

Events featured on Monday included the U.S. men’s gymnastics team winning a bronze medal, its first in the team competition since 2008, along with coverage of beach volleyball and medal-winning runs by swimmers Katie Grimes, Emma Weyant, Luke Hobson and Ryan Murphy.

paris-olympics-peacock
Read Next
NBCUniversal Expects Record-Breaking $1.25 Billion in Ad Sales for Paris Olympics

The U.S. women’s basketball team won its opening game against Japan in its run toward an unprecedented eighth consecutive gold medal, averaging 3 million viewers on USA Network and Peacock — topping all men’s and women’s basketball at the Tokyo Olympics, apart from the gold medal bouts.

Coverage of the games on Peacock also saw further gains, surpassing combined totals of the full Beijing and Tokyo Olympics. Monday’s programming was streamed by 4.5 million viewers on Peacock and NBCU digital platforms.

The company measures total audience delivery based on live-plus-same day custom fast national data from Nielsen and digital data provided by Adobe Analytics.

On Telemundo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms, the first four days of the 2024 Paris Olympics averaged 318,000 viewers — up 44% from viewership for the Tokyo Games in the same timeframe — with the events drawing over 1.1 billion viewers across Telemundo, Universo, Peacock and Telemundo streaming platforms — a 65% uptick when compared to the 2020 Olympics. The USA women’s soccer team’s victory over Germany on Sunday became the most-watched event so far with 731,000 viewers on Telemundo.

Tuesday’s primetime programming should continue to boast gains, as it features coverage of the gold medal-winning group performance by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team, headlined by Simone Biles, along with women’s 100-m backstroke, other swimming competitions and coverage of the surfing finals.

Paris Olympics 2024
Read Next
NBCUniversal Is Counting on Olympics to Help Struggling Peacock — Here’s How the Company Is Going for the Gold

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap’s TV editor. Previously, he worked as assistant arts & entertainment editor at the San Francisco Chronicle. He also served as a staff writer at PopCulture.com, based in Nashville, and as food reporter and digital producer at The Desert Sun (a Gannett publication) based in Palm Springs. He has a BA…

Comments