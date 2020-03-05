Mark Wahlberg Says ‘Uncharted’ Movie Will Be ‘Tenfold Better’ Than Previous Versions

Just how long has Mark Wahlberg been attached to the “Uncharted” movie? “A while,” he says. And now that the project is picking up some steam again, he promises this latest incarnation of the video game movie will be way better than anything else they previously cooked up.

At one point Wahlberg was meant to play the lead role of Nathan Drake in Sony’s adaptation of the “Uncharted” games. But eight filmmakers and years later, Tom Holland will now play Nathan in an origin story to the games, and Wahlberg is still attached, but this time to play Drake’s partner in crime, Victor “Sully” Sullivan.

“I’m familiar with the games, but I think this is going to be a nice segue into Nathan becoming Nathan Drake, which I think it will be really cool for audiences. It’s by far tenfold better than all the other versions of the movie that they were going to make at one point or another, which is why I was willing to come back and jump into that part,” Wahlberg told TheWrap while promoting his latest film “Spenser Confidential.” “Many different filmmakers and versions of the script, and they just knocked it out of the park. When I read it, I was like, ‘oh wow.'”

Also Read: Mark Wahlberg Says His First Netflix Movie 'Spenser Confidential' Wouldn't Have Been Made at Another Studio

Ruben Fleischer is the latest of eight different directors who have been attached to the “Uncharted” movie, and it’s finally scheduled to begin shooting in two weeks. The project this week also added Antonio Banderas, Tati Gabrielle and Sophia Ali to the cast.

At one point, Wahlberg’s director on “The Fighter” David O. Russell was attached to “Uncharted,” and since then the movie has been delayed time and again as filmmakers like Seth Gordon, Travis Knight and Dan Trachtenberg have all come and gone. But Wahlberg says he’s “excited” about the new direction the story is taking.

“I felt like I was reading a movie and watching a movie, and it felt like Indiana Jones meets ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ meets a Bond movie,” Wahlberg said. “It was like, wow, I’ve made a lot of movies, but I’ve never felt like, this is a movie movie. I just got really excited about it, so I was committed to playing the part.”

Wahlberg’s “Spenser Confidential” debuts on Netflix on Friday, and “Uncharted” is slated for a March 5, 2021 release date.

