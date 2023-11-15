Marvel Studios is continuing to experiment with the rollout plans of its original Disney+ series, as the long-awaited “What If…?” Season 2 will finally be released in December – with a twist. Each new episode of the animated series’ second season will hit Disney+ nightly, starting on Dec. 22, leading up to the finale on Dec. 30.

You can also watch the first trailer for the new season in the video above.

“What If…?” Season 2 continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring characters like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer.

“What If…?” is the latest Marvel series to get a new release plan. While Marvel’s Disney+ shows began with much fanfare as “WandaVision” and “Loki” debuted to acclaim, interest has waned as the quantity has increased, with shows like “Ms. Marvel” and “Secret Invasion” failing to tap into the zeitgeist in the way MCU material usual does.

“Echo,” a spinoff of “Hawkeye” and lead-in to the new “Daredevil” series, will be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe series to debut simultaneously on Disney+ and Hulu when it drops in January. It’s also the first to be TV-MA-rated, the first to drop all episodes at once and is getting a new moniker – Marvel Spotlight — that is designed to tell fans they don’t need to understand every piece of the MCU to enjoy this particular show.

In short, things are changing. Will the next season of “What If…?” create more buzz with this nightly rollout strategy? Time will tell.