CBS ties Telemundo in key demo on night of “Tough as Nails” finale

Even repeats of NBC’s “One Chicago” shows handed the network primetime’s silver medal, according to Nielsen.

“Kung Fu” kicked a little butt again last night — or at least, the new CW series stayed steady with its premiere ratings. Still, The CW finished in last place on broadcast television. With the return of “Masked Singer” host Nick Cannon and reruns populating NBC’s airwaves, Fox came in first.

Lower down the rankings, CBS ended up in a demo-ratings tie with Telemundo on Wednesday, when the English-language channel aired the “Tough as Nails” season finale. Earlier in the day yesterday, CBS renewed “Tough as Nails” for two more seasons.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 3.7 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Masked Singer” at 8 p.m. scored a 1.1/8 and 4.8 million total viewers. At 9, “Game of Talents” got a 0.6/4 and 2.7 million total viewers.

NBC was second in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in total viewers with 3.6 million.

ABC and Univision tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.4/3. ABC was third in total viewers with 2.9 million, Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For ABC, “The Goldbergs” at 8 drew a 0.6/4 and 3.2 million total viewers. At 8:30, “Home Economics” had a 0.4/3 and 2.9 million total viewers. “The Conners” at 9 received a 0.6/4 and 3.8 million total viewers. At 9:30, “Call Your Mother” managed a 0.3/2 and 2.6 million total viewers. “A Million Little Things” at 10 closed out ABC’s primetime with a 0.3/2 and 2.5 million total viewers.

CBS and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, both with a 0.3/2. CBS was fourth in total viewers with 2.3 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1.008 million.

For CBS, “Tough as Nails” at 8 had a 0.5/3 and 3.2 million total viewers. Reruns followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in total viewers with 1 million flat. “Kung Fu” at 8 got a(nother) 0.2/1 and 1.4 million total viewers. “Nancy Drew” at 9 had a 0.1/1 and 627,000 total viewers.