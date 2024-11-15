Matt Gaetz Got Plastic Surgery to ‘Trick 16-Year-Old Girls Into Getting Dinner,’ Desi Lydic Jokes | Video

“The Daily Show” correspondent Desi Lydic isn’t taking Matt Gaetz’s nomination as President-elect Donald Trump’s Attorney General sitting down. In fact, she shared in a satirical video out Thursday that she thinks Gaetz has sought apparent plastic surgery to “trick 16-year-old-girls into getting dinner” with him.

The 80-sec. social media post is dressed up on the official X account for “The Daily Show” to be a beauty influencer’s analysis video, complete with plenty of straight-to-camera “hey guys,” layered photos with floating heads and reassurances that her page is “no judgement, all love.”

The video came fresh off Trump nominating Gaetz on Wednesday as his second term’s A.G. However, Gaetz is also facing heightened scrutiny around his House Ethics investigation into sexual misconduct and illicit drug use allegations — the former involving an alleged sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl.

“Hey guys, it’s Desi, your resident beauty analyst, back again to talk about the plastic surgery trends in Republican congressmen. Today we’re going to be covering Matt Gaetz,” Lydic began the video. “Now, I want to remind you guys, there’s no moral judgement on my page. People get plastic surgery for different reasons. Sometimes it’s medical, and sometimes it’s so you can trick 16-year-old girls into getting dinner with you. Again, no judgement, all love.”

At the punchline, Lydic flashed text that read “Google it” over the video.

“So Matt showed up on the House floor looking absolutely incredible last week, like in this picture. But if you look at his other picture from a few years back, it looks like he’s had significant Botox and maybe some filler,” Lydic continued, showing a side-by-side of a years-old picture on the left and present day Gaetz on the right.

“Again, the reasons for this could vary. It could be a health thing — or it could be because he got tired of high school girls accurately guessing his age on dating apps,” she said. “Now, it looks like he had a nose job because the bridge is slimmer and smoother. The surgeon here did a really good job, because Matt still looks like himself but more of a predator, if that’s possible. I’d also guess that he’s had an upper bleph combined with a brow lift, which makes his face look way more symmetrical and way more likely to defund Planned Parenthood.

“I want to remind you guys that these are just my personal opinions, I am not his injector or plastic surgeon or even a junior varsity athlete he tried to take on a date. And again, this is Matt’s body, so it’s his choice what he does with it — something he doesn’t believe in when it comes to pregnant people,” Lydic concluded. “Follow me for more beauty, Botox, skincare and plastic surgery education — unless you’re Matt Gaetz, in which case stop following me, it’s creeping me out. I am way too old for you.”



If Gaetz is confirmed by the Senate, he will succeed Attorney General Merrick Garland, who led a sex-trafficking investigation into the resigned congressman himself.

In 2021, the Justice Department investigated accusations that Gaetz had sexual relations with a minor and even paid for a 17-year-old to travel with him. The investigation also revealed that the Florida representative paid for sex with other women. By February 2023, the investigation had been dropped.

The Florida politician is still the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation over alleged sexual misconduct and illegal drug use, but The New York Times reported Thursday that the investigation abruptly came to a close with his Wednesday resignation from the House.

The Times also reported that the House Ethics panel was set to vote Friday on whether or not to publicize the findings of their investigation.