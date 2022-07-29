After a three-year hiatus on the big screen, Matthew McConaughey will make his return and is set to star in soccer movie “Dallas String” for Skydance, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Kari Skoglund, who most recently directed the six episodes of Marvel Studios “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier,” is attached to direct the project.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, “Dallas String” is “the fact-based story of how a group of Dallas high school girls headed to China in 1984 as the ultimate underdog and beat some of the best women’s teams from China, Australia and Italy.”

McConaughey was last seen on the big screen in 2019, when he starred in “The Gentlemen,” “Beach Bum” and “Serenity.” He had a starring voice role in “Sing 2” last year.

The “Dallas String” script is written by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (“GLOW”). McConaughey is attached to play the coach Bill Kinder, who led the Texas teen girls to victory.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and Robbie Rogers producing. The producers acquired the project in an auction, which was an unpublished article written by Flinder Boyd.

“Dallas String” shoots this fall in New Orleans.

Skoglund, Flahive, Mensch and McConaughey are all repped by WME.