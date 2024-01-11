Why ‘Mean Girls’ Star Auli’i Cravalho Didn’t Watch the Original Movie Before Filming the Musical | Video

The original 2004 “Mean Girls” is an undeniable staple of pop culture. But heading into the musical adaptation of it this year, star Auli’i Cravalho joined some of her costars in not rewatching the film in order to prepare for her take on Janis. That’s because, according to the actress, source material “can be a double-edged sword.”

Cravalho stars as Janis ‘Imi’ike — the character’s last name changed from both the original film and the Broadway musical to reflect Cravalho’s own heritage — in the new musical movie of “Mean Girls,” in theaters Friday. The role was first played by Lizzy Caplan in 2004, and Barrett Wilbert Weed originated the part of Broadway.

Really, the work of those two actresses is the only major basis that exists for the character of Janis. Nonetheless, Cravalho opted to avoid revisiting their performances while prepping for hers because, with “Mean Girls” especially, “having source material can be a double-edged sword.”

“It’s a classic. Like, that is sacred text, that’s a sacred film, you don’t really want to touch that, you know?” Cravalho told TheWrap. “So I made the choice, before auditioning, and then after receiving the role to not watch our ’04 film, because I just wanted to make her all my own.”

She continued, “And I felt that anxiety of paying homage to Lizzy Caplan, who did it so well, and then to Barrett Weed, who like — I just love her voice. I’ve listened to her in ‘Heathers,’ I’ve obviously beat her voice to death within my ear for ‘Mean Girls,’ as well. And so I went into it with some anxiety.”

That anxiety was quickly assuaged though, as Cravalho recalled how the “Mean Girls” creative team allowed her as much freedom as she wanted with the character.

“Luckily Tina Fey, as well as [directors] Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez, they welcomed me with open arms and held me in a way that just said, ‘Just play. Ad lib. Add to this character however you’d like.’”

Watch TheWrap’s complete interview with Auli’i Cravalho here.

“Mean Girls” hits theaters Friday.