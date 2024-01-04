Here Are All the Songs in the ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

The tracklist for the “Mean Girls” soundtrack is out, and it turns out some of the songs “can’t sit with” others that have made it into Tina Fey’s film adaptation of the Broadway musical, which comes out Jan. 15.

The fourth iteration of the high school dramedy — it’s adapted from the stage musical that was based on the 2004 original film which was adapted from the 2002 parenting book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Weisman — stars Angourie Rice (“The Last Thing He Told Me”) as Cady Haron, Auli’i Cravalho (“Moana,” “The Power”) as Janice and Jaquel Spivey (lead in “A Strange Loop” on Broadway) as Damien.

Renée Rapp, who played Regina George in the musical, will reprise her role in the film. Avantika (“Senior Year”) will play Karen and Bebe Wood (“Love, Victor”) will play Gretchen.

Aside from Cady and her oscillation between Janice and Damien and “The Plastics,” she will also feel a pull to Christopher Briney’s (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) Aaron Samuels. Jenna Fischer (“The Office”) will play Mrs. Heron, Cady’s mom, and Busy Phillips will play Mrs. George, Regina’s mom. Jon Hamm will play Coach Carr. Ashley Park will play the French teacher. Tina Fey will return as Ms. Norbury, and Tim Meadows will reprise his role of Principal Duval from the first film.

Rapp, whose debut album “Snow Angel” came out in August of 2023, will belt out some songs solo, as will Angourie Rice. The entire cast is enlisted in some numbers as well, but Chris Briney won’t dust off his vocals from “The Summer I Turned Pretty” for a lyric or two, he told Entertainment Weekly.

The official soundtrack setlist, released by Interscope Records Wednesday, can be found below:

“A Cautionary Tale” – Aulili Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey

“What Ifs” – Angourie Rice

“Meet The Plastics” – Reneé Rapp

“Stupid With Love” – Angourie Rice and the cast of “Mean Girls”

“Apex Predator” Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey

“What’s Wrong With Me?” Bebe Wood

“Sexy” – Avantika

“Someone Gets Hurt” – Reneé Rapp

“Revenge Party” – Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, Tim Meadows and the cast of “Mean Girls”

“World Burn” – Reneé Rapp and the cast of “Mean Girls”

“I’d Rather Be Me” – Auli’i Cravalho and the cast of “Mean Girls”

“I See Stars” – Angourie Rice and the cast of “Mean Girls”

“Not My Fault” – Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion

Songs Cut from the Movie Musical:

“It Roars”

“Where Do You Belong”

“Fearless”

“Stop”

“Whose House Is This”

“More Is Better”

“Do This Thing”

