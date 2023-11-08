The first trailer for the movie adaptation of the “Mean Girls” musical has officially arrived, so get in loser, we’re going back to Northshore.

Much like the teaser that ran ahead of the “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” concert film, the footage not only introduces the new Plastics, Cady, Janis and more, but also contains plenty of moments from the original movie — and even an Easter egg for the stage production.

We first meet Angourie Rice’s Cady, who is of course struggling in her new school. But, as we know, she quickly befriends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), who protect her from Regina George (Renee Rapp) — who apparently causes lights to flicker when she enters.

We also get a look at the performance of “Jingle Bell Rock” — though apparently, much more, uh, explicit, this time — along with Tina Fey’s Ms. Norbury and Tim Meadows’ Mr. Duvall desperately trying to maintain order at Northshore.

Of course, there are newcomers to Northshore. “Joy Ride” star Ashley Park, who starred as the original Gretchen Weiners on Broadway, will apparently be starring as French teacher Madame Park, who really does not mess around with French names. Her cameo was first announced in March with few details.

Jon Hamm also appears as Coach Carr, who is once again preaching abstinence — at least until the Spring. Busy Philipps arrives as Regina’s mother, who just so happens to find the Burn Book for the girls, while Jenna Fischer stars as Cady’s mom.

Notably, there’s no preview of any of the songs in this trailer, but we do get a look at some of the choreography.

Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Tina Fey writing the adaptation. Jeff Richmond, Nell Benjamin, Eric Gurian, Erin David, Pamela Thur will all executive produce.

“Mean Girls” will hit theaters on January 22, 2024, after getting shifted to a theatrical release back in September.