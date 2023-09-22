Paramount Shifts ‘Mean Girls’ From Streaming to Theatrical With 2024 Date

Paramount has shifted “Mean Girls” from streaming, and the film based on the Tina Fey stage play will be released theatrically on Jan. 12, 2024, the studio announced on Friday.

Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp and Auli’i Cravalho star in the film adaptation of the stage show.

Additionally, Paramount also announced other release dates. “Bob Marley: One Love” which was slated to be released on Jan. 12 2024, will now be released on Valentines Day 2024. The untitled “Smile” sequel will also be released on Oct. 18, 2024.

“The Tiger’s Apprentice” which was previously dated for Jan. 19, 2022 has been removed from the schedule and will premiere exclusively on Paramount+.

“Mean Girls” is based on the Tony-nominated musical, which itself was adapted from the Tina Fey-penned teen comedy film from 2004 starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams.

Fey and co-star Tim Meadows previosuly confirmed they’re returning to play their characters Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, while newcomers to the project Angourie Rice (“Mare of Easttown”) and Reneé Rapp (“The Sex Lives of College Girls”) are on board to star as new kid on the block Cady and the mean queen bee Regina. Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey co-star as Janis Ian and Damian Leigh.

Arturo Perez and Samantha Jayne are directing with Tina Fey writing the adaptation. Plot details for the adaptation, produced by Fey and Lorne Michaels, are being kept under wraps. Of course, the 2004 film, “Mean Girls,” focused on the story of Cady Heron, who moves to suburban Illinois after being homeschooled in Africa, and wants to be popular. She takes on The Plastics and becomes frenemies with Regina George. But soon, she learns the hard way that you just shouldn’t mess with the Queen Bee.