Megyn Kelly Says RFK Jr. Is Next on Trump Chopping Block, Makes Pete Hegseth Look ‘Ready for Priesthood’ | Video

If the Senate decides Pete Hegseth is unfit to serve as Secretary of Defense, the next target will be Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Megyn Kelly said on Thursday.

That’s because, according to the “Megyn Kelly Show” show host, Kennedy’s past (and present) makes Hegseth look “like he’s ready to enter the priesthood,” she told guest Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire.

Kennedy, Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, is “a lot older, with a lot more of a checkered past” Kelly explained. “It’s not going to be pretty at all. So we are really at a crossroads here about whether we are going to sacrifice these nominees because of checkered personal pasts or not. It’s not going to get easier after Pete.”

Knowles agreed and said he’s not surprised “that the media and Democrats want to tank Pete Hegseth, and to me, that’s a real mark of confidence in his nomination.”

NBC published a report on Tuesday that revealed former colleagues of Hegseth’s at Fox News were deeply concerned about his drinking habits. Two people interviewed said they had in the past smelled alcohol on Hegseth before he went on the air, with one person noting that they noticed the smell as recently as November.

The report was a follow-up to a New Yorker piece published Sunday that revealed there were similar concerns about Hegseth when he was head of Concerned Veterans for America from 2013-16.

Kelly’s notion that Kennedy has a much more concerning past isn’t without merit. In 2012, his estranged wife Mary Richardson Kennedy was found dead at her home in the suburbs of New York City.

According to author Maureen Callahan’s book, “Ask Not: The Kennedys and the Women They Destroyed,” Kennedy allegedly had over 30 affairs in 2001, per a journal he kept in which he documented the relationships. His estranged wife Mary Richardson Kennedy also reportedly read said journal prior to her 2012 death.

That’s not to mention RFK Jr.’s more bizarre controversies, such as the brain worm, the dead whale or the dead bear, to name a few.

You can watch the exchange between Kelly and Knowles in the video, above.