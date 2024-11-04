RFK Jr. Says Trump Will Tell All US Water Systems to Remove Fluoride on Inauguration Day

RFK Jr. said that Donald Trump has plans to remove fluoride from public water systems in the United States — as soon as inauguration day. “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water,” he wrote on X Saturday.

“Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President @realDonaldTrump and First Lady @MELANIATRUMP want to Make America Healthy Again.​ @michaelpconnett,” Kennedy added.

On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all U.S​. water systems to remove fluoride from public water. Fluoride is an industrial waste associated with arthritis, bone fractures, bone cancer, IQ loss, neurodevelopmental disorders, and thyroid disease. President… — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) November 2, 2024

He added a link to a video that featured personal injury attorney Michael Connett, a vocal opponent of water fluoridation.

The American Fluoridation Society has refuted claims made by Connett. Chief among these claims is that “most developed countries” do not add fluoride to their water. In addition to the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Israel, Brazil, Brunei, Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore and Malaysia all have fluoride in their public water. Additionally four countries — Vietnam, Fiji, Papua New Guinea, and South Korea — have limited fluoridation programs.

Other countries, including France, Switzerland, Germany, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Jamaica use fluoridated salt schemes instead, and Bulgaria, Chile, China, Peru, Russia, Thailand and the United Kingdom have fluoridated milk schemes.

Fluoride is often added to public water in small doses to help prevent tooth decay. It has been proven to reduce cavities by 25%. Approximately 60% of Americans have fluoride in their water, but the United States government does not mandate its addition. Instead, state and local governments ultimately decide if they will add fluoride and, if so, how much will be added.

Fluoride strengthens teeth by combining with the outer enamel, making teeth more resistant to decay. The CDC recommends that water contains 0.7 mg/L of fluoride, and the substance is also found in some bottled water.

Several conspiracy theories surround the addition of fluoride in water in the United States. These include accusations that fluoride aids in mind control on behalf of the government or worries about fluoride poisoning. According to the American Dental Association, an individual who weighs 155 lbs would need to drink 120 gallons of water at once to be poisoned by fluoride.

Kennedy has often repeated various claims about the health of Americans throughout the 2024 presidential campaign cycle. While still running his own presidential campaign in February, Kennedy tweeted that he planned to remove fluoride from public water supply.

“As president. I’m going to order the CDC to take every step necessary to remove neurotoxic fluoride from American drinking water,” he wrote on X.

Kennedy has also posited that “endocrine disrupters” — chemicals that are found in plastic and pesticides — are responsible for “gender confusion” in children, a position that has no scientific backing.