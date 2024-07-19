Megyn Kelly Rips ‘Those B–es’ on ‘The View’ After Joy Behar Calls Trump a ‘Narcissist’ for Saying God Saved Him | Video

Megyn Kelly slammed Joy Behar for calling Donald Trump narcissistic over the former president expressing the belief that God saved him from his assassination attempt.

Kelly didn’t hold back when bringing up “The View” hosts’ comments on Trump’s mindset following the July 13 shooting.

“There’s no question Trump had religious thought and the belief in God repeated to him and introduced into his life repeatedly when he was in his formative years — I don’t know exactly what his religious commitment is,” she said on Friday’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast. “Then you get this little lecture from — forgive me — those b–ches over at ‘The View.’ He almost died, like five days ago.”

The show then played a clip from “The View” where cohost Behar claimed that thinking God was “watching” Trump was “unchristian.”

“I’m a Christian girl,” Behar began. “When something like this happens to you — like this assassination attempt — and you say something like ‘God was watching me,’ that is a very unchristian thing to say. It’s very narcissistic.”

Kelly called Behar’s view of the incident “warped” by her desire to see Biden win the election over Trump.

“She doesn’t get it at all. It’s not, ‘God cared about Trump but not Corey Comperatore,’” Kelly explained. “I think most Christians believe God had other plans for Corey. God called Corey home and had a different mission for him. And those of us who are left behind to grieve the one we love, struggle with that and feel sadness over that and wish you were different. Sometimes it does cause you to question your faith and your beliefs. But most of us get to the place where we reconcile it and we as mere mortals don’t understand the plans.”

“We don’t think it’s narcissistic to say ‘thank you God for saving me — I believe I, too, am part of your plan,’” Kelly said. “It’s so warped the way she thinks about this issue.”

Kelly continued, “They’re so blinded by their hatred for Trump, and their need for Biden to beat him, that every piece of information is processed through that lens, and therefore truth is totally erased in their zeal to get others to see how bad Trump is — He’s ‘godless,’ right? And Biden is the Second Coming, on the other hand.”

Trump accepted the GOP presidential nomination Thursday night as the Republic National Convention came to its climax and conclusion. The final night of the RNC drew 25.38 million viewers, peaking during Trump’s 96-minute speech, according to the latest ratings from Nielsen.

