Trump Preaches Unity, Accuses Democrats of ‘Destroying Our Country’ in Rambling, 90-Minute RNC Speech

Donald Trump took the stage at the Republican National Convention on Thursday to accept the GOP nomination and gave a rambling 90-minute speech in which he preached unity while also accusing Democrats of “destroying our country.”

It was his first speech since the rally assassination attempt, but it drew derision from political analysts who called it ridiculously long and disorganized. In many passages, it was also contradictory.

“Division in our society must be healed,” Trump said. “I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

“So tonight, with faith and devotion, I proudly accept your nomination for president of the United States,” he continued.

However, later in his address, Trump slammed the Democratic party for ruining the country with “failed and even incompetent leadership,” targeted “witch hunts,” and called Nancy Pelosi “crazy.”

“Give us your vote. I am trying to buy your vote,” the former president continued. “I will be honest about that.”

“We must not criminalize dissent or demonize political disagreement, which is what’s been happening in our country, likely at a level that nobody has ever seen before,” Trump said. “In that spirit, the Democrat Party should immediately stop weaponizing, the justice system and labeling their political opponent as an enemy of democracy. Especially since that is not true. In fact, I am the one saving democracy for the people of our country.”

The former president touted his recent legal win after his classified documents case was thrown out in Florida.

“If Democrats want to unify our country, they should drop these partisan witch hunts, which I have been going through for approximately eight years, and they should do that without delay and allow an election to proceed that is worthy of our people,” Trump continued. “We’re going to win it anyway.”

Trump veered away from focusing on Joe Biden, referencing Democrats as a whole instead, a departure from his typical campaign speeches. He did, however, mention the current president once.

“If you took the 10 worst presidents in the history of the United States and added them up, they would not have done the damage that Biden has done,” Trump said. “Only going to use the term once, Biden, I’m not going to use the name anymore just one time. The damage that he’s done to this country is unthinkable.”

Other times throughout the speech Trump opted to reference Biden’s term in office simply as the “current administration.”

The length was oft commented on and criticized — or mocked. Even supporters were turned off.

I love Trump. I love the enthusiasm. I love what he is talking about.



But, this speech is getting a little long-winded.



Started out strong, but it's getting long. — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) July 19, 2024

Trump's speech was, objectively, the single worst convention acceptance speech in modern history.



It was a ramblefuck disaster from start to its long-delayed finish, and nothing is going to make it better.



You know. I know it. LaCivita and Wiles know it.



Utter disaster. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 19, 2024

Trump is saying nothing at all about the problems of the American people, it’s just a long rambling speech about himself and convention booking logistics. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 19, 2024

NBC News: Some attendees are starting to leave as Trump goes long



Some people have started leaving their seats and filing out of the arena as Trump’s speech surpasses his records in 2016 and 2020. He has been speaking for more than 80 minutes. https://t.co/A6w1N6MGOg — Nicholas Brown (@NicholasABrown_) July 19, 2024

Trump took a large role in crafting the remarks for the convention, as well as curating the lineup of speakers ahead of his address, CNN reported earlier on Thursday. The former president also said that he scrapped his initial speech, initially planned to target the Biden administration, in lieu of a message of unity following his near-death experience.

The attempted assassination and the former president’s survival have shaped much of the content of the convention in Milwaukee. Delegates have repeatedly chanted “Fight!” in unison, referencing Trump’s words immediately following the shooting.

“I’m not supposed to be here tonight,” Trump said to a crowd that immediately broke out in a “Yes you are!” chant across the convention floor. “I stand before you, in this arena, only by the grace of Almighty God,” he added.

“For the rest of my life, I will be grateful for the love shown by that giant audience of patriots that stood bravely on that fateful evening in Pennsylvania,” the former president said. “Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening, more determined than ever. I am more determined than ever.”

Additionally, some supporters have arrived to the RNC donning white ear bandages, which Trump has appeared in the convention hall wearing to cover his injury. There is still limited information on the actual injury Trump sustained from the attempt on his life.

The fourth and final night of the convention also featured speeches from the former president’s son Eric Trump, pro wrestler, Hulk Hogan, UFC chief executive Dana White, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and Trump lawyer Alina Habba.

The RNC this year has a certain sense of unity not present in recent years, with the Republican Party completely rallying behind Trump’s candidacy. Former Trump rivals spoke throughout the convention including Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, who both ran against him in the primary race.

Trump announced his running mate on Monday, selecting Ohio Sen. JD Vance to join him on the ticket. Vance took the stage on Wednesday, expressing gratitude to Trump and cementing his loyalty to the former president, just years after calling him “America’s Hitler.”