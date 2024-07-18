Hulk Hogan and Dana White to Speak at RNC Ahead of Trump Keynote Address

Hulk Hogan and Dana White are both scheduled to appear at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Thursday, supporting former president Donald Trump by making speeches ahead of his keynote address.

Hogan, one of the most popular WWE wrestlers in history, was confirmed as a speaker by NBC News, which reported that he would speak ahead of Trump’s formal acceptance of the GOP nomination. The WWE Hall of Famer has known Trump for years and has been a supporter of his campaigns for office.

White, the chief executive of Ultimate Fighting Championship is also expected to speak on Thursday, just ahead of Trump’s address, first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Trump and White have a long-standing relationship, with the former president attending UFC events often as a fan while increasing exposure. White has supported Trump’s campaigns for office in return, speaking at both the 2016 and 2020 conventions and praising the former president.

The fourth night of the RNC is centered around the theme “Make America Great Once Again,” and closes out a week of apparent unity from the GOP. Others expected to speak on Thursday before Trump’s address include Eric Trump, Tucker Carlson, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump is also expected to accept the nomination, making his first speech since surviving an assassination attempt. The former president has reportedly altered his planned speech since the incident.

On Wednesday evening, Trump’s selected running mate Sen. JD Vance addressed the convention, introducing himself to the country for the first time since being selected for the ticket.