Full Republican Convention Speaker List Includes Tucker Carlson, Amber Rose and Dana White Alongside Politicians

Donald Trump’s kids Don Jr., Eric and daughter-in-law Lara are all set to speak at this year’s Republican National Convention, which kicks off Monday, according to the speaker list released Saturday. The trio will be joined by Don Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle, as well as celebrity guests like conservative commentator Tucker Carlson, model and rapper Amber Rose and UFC CEO Dana White. Both Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump are not listed as speakers for this year’s event, despite having addressed the RNC crowds in 2016 and 2020.

House GOP leaders will be among those in attendance. That includes Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and Majority Whip Tom Emmer as well as Reps. Elise Stefanik, Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Minority Whip John Thune, Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso and Nikki Haley are notably absent from the speaker lineup.

Other high-profile political speakers on the lineup include Sen. Katie Britt, who delivered this year’s Republican response to the State of the Union in a widely mocked rebuttal; potential Republican VP candidates Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen J.D. Vance and Gov. Doug Burgum; and former Republican primary candidates Gov. Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy and Sen. Tim Scott.

The RNC will also welcome speeches from Senate candidate Kari Lake, Sen. Ted Cruz, Rep. Byron Donalds, Rep. Nancy Mace, former White House doctor Rep. Ronny Jackson, Kellyanne Conway, Dr. Ben Carson, New Gingrich, former WWE head Vince McMahon’s wife Linda McMahon and Gov. Kristi Noem, who became infamous after trumpeting that she had once shot and killed a dog.

Additional speakers include so-called “everyday Americans” such as Michael Morin, the brother of Rachel Morin, a Maryland mother of five who was killed while jogging in August, and Anne Fundner, whose son died after he took fentanyl-laced pills. Shabbos Kestenbaum, a recent Harvard graduate who sued the school for failing to protect Jewish students from discrimination, is also slated to appear.

This year’s convention will be held at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, from July 15-18, this Monday through Thursday. Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the four-day event which will conclude after the 2,400 delegates officially designate Trump and his running mate, who has not yet been announced, to the party’s ticket. Both candidates will also address attendees.

Donald Trump is expected to accept the party’s nomination on the final night of the convention, and his vice presidential candidate, who will speak on Wednesday, is expected to be announced Monday.

Each night of the convention is themed. Monday night’s theme is “Make America Wealthy Again” and will center on how “President Trump’s America First economic policies slashed cumbersome regulations, cut tax rates, and reworked trade deals to create a fairer playing field for American industry and workers.”

Tuesday’s theme is “Make America Safe Once Again.” The night’s focus will be on crime rates in cities that the campaign has described as “hollowed out, dystopian nightmares.”

Wednesday will be “Make America Strong Once Again” night before the convention concludes with “Make America Great Once Again” on Thursday.

The full list of keynote speakers and headliners is below.

Family:

Donald Trump Jr.

Eric Trump

Co-Chairman Lara Trump

Kimberly Guilfoyle

Entertainers, Celebrities, & Industry Leaders:

Matt Brooks, CEO of the Republican Jewish Coalition

Tucker Carlson, Television Host

Savannah Chrisley, TV Personality and Criminal Justice Reform Advocate

Franklin Graham, Renowned Faith Leader

Lee Greenwood, Country Music Star

Alina Habba, Trump Campaign Senior Advisor

Diane Hendricks, Owner of ABC Supply

Tom Homan, Former Acting ICE Director

Chris Janson, Country Music Star

Perry Johnson, Businessman

Charlie Kirk, CEO of TPUSA

Sean O’Brien, President of TEAMSTERS

Vivek Ramaswamy, Businessman

Amber Rose, Rapper & Influencer

David Sacks, CEO of Yammer

Bob Unanue, CEO of Goya Foods

Dana White, CEO of UFC

Steven and Zach Witkoff, Businessman

RNC Leadership:

RNC Chairman Michael Whatley

COA Chairwoman Anne Hathaway

Host Committee Chairman Reince Priebus

GOP Officials & Candidates: