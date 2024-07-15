RNC Secret Service Security ‘Reviewed and Strengthened’ After Trump Assassination Attempt

The United States Secret Service has tightened up its security plans for the Republican National Convention following the assassination attempt on Donald Trump over the weekend.

“I am confident in the security plan our Secret Service RNC coordinator and our partners have put in place, which we have reviewed and strengthened in the wake of Saturday’s shooting. The security plans for National Special Security Events are designed to be flexible,” U.S. Secret Service director Kimberly Cheatle wrote in a Monday press release. “As the conventions progress, and in accordance with the direction of the president, the Secret Service will continuously adapt our operations as necessary in order to ensure the highest level of safety and security for convention attendees, volunteers and the City of Milwaukee.”

“In addition to the additional security enhancements we provided former President Trump’s detail in June, we have also implemented changes to his security detail since Saturday to ensure his continued protection for the convention and the remainder of the campaign,” she continued.

The director’s message comes after a shooter, who has been identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthews Crooks, fired several shots at Trump while the former president was holding a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Trump’s ear was reportedly grazed by one of the bullets. Cheatle also shared a message of support to the family of victim Corey Comperatore, who Crooks fatally shot (David Dutch and James Copenhaver were also injured).

“I would like to start by extending my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Corey Comperatore, who was killed during the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump’s life in Butler, Pennsylvania, Saturday, as well as those who were injured during this senseless act of violence,” Cheatle wrote.

She also added that since the shooting, she’s remained in close contact with Secret Service personnel.

“The Secret Service is working with all involved Federal, state and local agencies to understand what happened, how it happened and how we can prevent an incident like this from ever taking place again. We understand the importance of the independent review announced by President Biden yesterday and will participate fully. We will also work with the appropriate Congressional committees on any oversight action,” Cheatle noted.

The news comes as Trump announced JD Vance as his vice president running mate.

The RNC is set to take place from Monday through Thursday, while the Democratic National Convention will be Aug. 19-22.