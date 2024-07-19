Megyn Kelly Calls Out ‘Ear Truthers’ Who Think Trump’s Attempted Assassination Was Staged | Video

Megyn Kelly is calling out all the “ear truthers” who think Donald Trump’s attempted assassination was staged. Speaking with Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. on “The Megyn Kelly Show,” the host specifically named MSNBC’s Joy Reid for being unconvinced of Saturday’s assassination attempt.

“Can we talk about the lunatics who are saying it didn’t happen?” Kelly asked. “‘It was staged.” He has no wound on his ear.’ ‘I shouldn’t be wearing that bandage that we all have,’ which I’ve heard on MSNBC.”

She continued after a video of Reid played explaining her skepticism, with Kelly adding, “This is a sick person.”

Don Jr. said that Reid clearly wishes his dad was hit more convincingly by the shooter.

“How much more do you want him to get shot in the face — other than, seems pretty obvious, a lot more,” he said. “They want him shot a lot more.”

Kelly theorized that Reid wishes Biden had survived an assassination attempt rather than Trump. Elsewhere in the episode, Kelly mocked MSNBC for comparing Biden coming down with COVID-19 at this moment to Trump being shot at.

“I feel like she’s [Reid] wishing Joe Biden got shot and had your dad’s moment,” Kelly told Don Jr. said.

The fourth night of the Republic National Convention Thursday night features Trump’s first speech since the assassination attempt — a speech he’s said he altered following the shooting on Saturday. The former president will accept his nomination in a speech wrapping up the 2024 RNC.

The theme of the night is “Make America Great Once Again” and features speeches from pro wrestler Hulk Hogan and UFC President Dana White.

Watch the full Megyn Kelly interview with Donald Trump Jr. in the video above.