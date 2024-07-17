Anthony Anderson Jokes the RNC Is ‘the White People’s Choice Awards’ | Video

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Anthony Anderson had some choice words to describe this week’s Republican National Convention,” starting with the joke that it’s “also known as the White People’s Choice Awards.”

Anderson ran down some of the weirdest moments from Monday night’s RNC, beginning when Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s teleprompter malfunctions. “Oh, poor Mike walked off stage with his Johnson tucked between his legs. You know, is it bad when the Speaker of the House can’t speak?” Anderson quipped.

“They all had some fun though. More than anything, the RNC is a chance for the MAGA movement to really bust a move,” at which point Anderson cued up a clip of various convention attendees doing some very awkward dancing.

“It’s the ‘No Soul Train!’” Anderson added, saying “soul” with an elongated vowel pronunciation just like the actual “Soul Train” tv series.

Anderson then mocked South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who he said “kissed more ass” than anyone else. After playing a clip of Scott’s speech, Anderson cracked, “Tim, Trump already picked his running mate. You don’t have to do this, bro.”

Then, after playing a clip of Scott saying, “Attention large crowd of white people! America is not a racist country,” Anderson said, “Thanks, Uncle Tim or Tom, whichever you go by.”

Anderson also joked about Trump’s appearance at the convention, still wearing the bandage over the bullet wound on his ear from the shooting over the weekend.

“He entered the convention like a heavyweight champ: With the swagger of Mike Tyson and the ear of Evander Holyfield,” Anderson joked. “You know, that’s the whitest square I’ve seen next to Trump since Mike Pence.”

Watch the whole monologue below:

