Following his exit from MSNBC, Mehdi Hasan is joining The Guardian as an opinion columnist.

Hasan departed MSNBC in early January following the cancellation of his program “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” which aired since 2020. He was offered a role as an analyst and fill-in host but decided to depart the network instead.

The former MSNBC anchor kicked off his column with The Guardian on Wednesday with a piece titled, “Biden can pick up the phone and end the bombing of Gaza today.”

“I have been poring over columns in the Guardian since I was a teenager,” Hasan said in a statement. “Now I get to write some of my own, in what is perhaps one of the busiest and biggest news years of my lifetime. It’s a huge honor and a privilege.”

In a statement, The Guardian US editor Betsy Reed said, “We’re proud to provide a platform for his incisive political commentary, relentless advocacy for human rights and free speech, and fearless accountability for those in power.”

“Mehdi Hasan is an essential voice on US politics and foreign policy,” US Opinion Editor Amana Fontanella-Khan said. “His debut column on Gaza is a brilliant taste of his hard-hitting and urgent commentary to come. We are very excited to have him join our roster.”

The Guardian US has been efforting an expansion, with more than 100 members of editorial staff across bureaus in New York, Washington DC, and Los Angeles.

Semafor was the first to report the news of Hasan joining The Guardian on Wednesday.