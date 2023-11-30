Mehdi Hasan Exits Sunday MSNBC Show in Weekend Shakeup

MSNBC is making big programming changes to its weekend lineup, debuting a new ensemble program “The Weekend” in January and replacing Mehdi Hasan’s show.

Although the Sunday “The Mehdi Hasan Show” will be replaced on MSNBC by Ayman Mohyeldin, Hasan will remain at the network as a political analyst and occasional fill-in host. Mohyeldin’s show will expand to four hours on Saturdays and Sundays.

The network is also launching a new ensemble program “The Weekend” hosted by anchors Alicia Menendez, Symone Sanders-Townsend, and Michael Steele on Saturdays and Sundays from 8 – 10 a.m. ET.

The program will premiere on Saturday, Jan. 13, and will be based in Washington, D.C. The show will be executive produced by Kyle Griffin.

According to the network, the new ensemble program aims to “provide thoughtful analysis and coverage from three trusted voices familiar to the MSNBC audience.” The show will encourage conversations on the “state of democracy,” and will feature interviews with relevant newsmakers.

Menendez joined MSNBC in 2019 and most recently anchored MSNBC’s “American Voices with Alicia Menendez” on Saturdays and Sundays. Sanders-Townsend was most recently the host of “SYMONE” on MSNBC and Peacock. Prior to joining the network in 2022, she was a Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris. Steele has been an MSNBC political analyst since 2011 and is a frequent fill-in host for MSNBC. He served as the seventh Lieutenant Governor of Maryland from 2003 to 2007 and as Chair of the Republican National Committee from 2009 to 2011.

Other changes to MSNBC’s weekend lineup include, Alex Witt expanding her breaking news coverage from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. She will take over Yasmin Vossoughian’s programming hour, who will remain with the network as a national reporter.

Jonathan Capehart will move his program to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Katie Phang will also be shifting to Saturdays at noon ET, in an effort to complement “Inside with Jen Psaki” in the same time slot on Sundays.

In a memo sent to staff on Thursday, MSNBC President Rashida Jones announced the changes and said the lineup shakeup “will evolve our weekend programming to better position ourselves as we head into the presidential election.”

“As we emerge from a multitude of historic events these past months, we have an opportunity to build on our accomplishments and keep the momentum going into 2024 and beyond,” she continued.

Jones offered her support to those impacted by the changes saying “As always, my door remains open for coffee chats and one-on-one sessions.”