‘Inside With Jen Psaki’ to Expand to Monday Nights on MSNBC

MSNBC is expanding Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s role with the network, giving “Inside With Jen Psaki” a Monday primetime slot.

Starting on Sept. 25, Psaki will be anchoring her show on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, while Chris Hayes will continue to anchor “All In With Chris Hayes” Tuesday through Friday in the same timeslot.

While Hayes is officially losing a day of his show, the Monday edition of “All In With Chris Hayes” has been hosted by a rotating group of MSNBC anchors for the last year.

In October 2022, Psaki officially joined MSNBC after an extensive career in Democratic politics, where she served as the White House Press Secretary under President Joe Biden.

Psaki’s flagship MSNBC program, “Inside With Jen Psaki”, debuted in March. The show features one-on-one interviews with relevant political figures and analysts, while Psaki breaks down complex public policy discussions.

The former White House press secretary’s debut scored massive ratings numbers for MSNBC, nabbing 1.1 million viewers. Psaki’s debut audience nearly doubled CNN’s audience during the same time slot. The Sunday program’s debut also scored the No. 1 spot in the key cable demographic among adults 25-54 with 137,000 viewers on the demo on average, according to Nielsen live plus same-day figures.

The premiere of “Inside With Jen Psaki” became MSNBC’s most-watched weekend debut in more than four years.

Psaki’s program has continued to dominate in cable news ratings since the premiere, becoming the most watched Sunday show at 12 p.m. ET in total viewers for the month of August.

Since her show’s debut, Psaki has continued to contribute of other MSNBC programming, including election and special coverage at the network.