Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is getting a self-titled MSNBC news program, “Inside With Jen Psaki,” an hour-long news show that aims to cover the most pressing political and cultural stories. The show will launch Sunday, March 19 at 12 p.m. ET on MSNBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

Psaki will also contribute a regular column for the network’s morning newsletter, “MSNBC Daily,” and is currently in the process of developing a new original streaming and social show, both set to launch this spring.

According to the network, “Inside With Jen Psaki” will leverage Psaki’s wide-ranging expertise to tackle the biggest issues of the week, featuring one-on-one interviews with newsmakers. Each Sunday, she will break down complex public policy discussions happening in Washington D.C., from the debt ceiling to the political campaign trail to the war in Ukraine and more. In one special recurring segment titled “Weekend Routine,” Psaki will pull back the curtain on the everyday lives of notable lawmakers and influential thought leaders, shadowing them throughout the day while discussing their work and personal lives.

As an analyst, Psaki will continue to appear across MSNBC’s regular and special coverage programming, including 2024 presidential election coverage. She will also remain a principal voice in NBC News’ primetime coverage of major political events and regularly contribute to NBC News’ “Today,” “Meet the Press” and Election Night programming.

Previously, Psaki was President Joe Biden’s White House Press Secretary for the first 16 months of his tenure. She also served during the Obama administration as White House Communications Director and spokeswoman at the State Department. She is an alum of John Kerry’s presidential campaign, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee as well as Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns and was a key member of the Biden-Harris transition team.

“Inside With Jen Psaki” comes as MSNBC continues to invest across every daypart and platform including new original programming such as “Alex Wagner Tonight,” “Symone” and “The Katie Phang Show,” as well as the expansions of “The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart” and “Chris Jansing Reports.”

Veteran MSNBC host Alex Witt will continue to host “MSNBC Reports” on Saturdays from 12 to 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday from 1 to 2 p.m. ET.

“Inside With Jen Psaki” is executive produced by Alex Lupica. Rebecca Kutler is the senior vice president of content strategy for MSNBC.