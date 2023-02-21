Kelly Clarkson, Jane Lynch Believe Aliens Are Definitely Being Hidden: ‘Even Trump, He’ll Say Anything – They’re Hedging It’ (Video)

Kelly Clarkson and Jane Lynch are both big believers in aliens, and at this point, they’re pretty sure that the government knows that to be true but is hiding their existence from the public.

Lynch thinks this is especially true, considering twice-impeached former president Donald Trump, who will “say anything,” has even skirted the topic.

In a preview of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” airing on Tuesday, Lynch sat down with Clarkson and, knowing they’re both into the idea of extraterrestrials, Clarkson asked for her input on the unidentified flying objects being shot down over U.S. airspace recently.

“Well, here’s the deal, someone showed some video of Trump, Clinton, Obama, asking them, ‘What about extraterrestrials?’ at different interviews, and they’re all like ‘Well…’ — they’re hedging it!” Lynch replied. “Even Trump, who’s like [babbling noise], he’ll say anything. They’re hedging it. So, they know something. There’s something out there.”

Clarkson agreed that “there’s definitely something out there,” if only because the universe is so vast. Both Clarkson and Lynch agreed that it’s arrogant to believe Earth is the sole home of intelligent life in the whole universe.

“Of course humanity is like, ‘We’re the only ones,'” Clarkson mocked. “I’m like, it’s so egocentric.”

Lynch added that that arrogance is definitely a human thing, and joked that if there is extraterrestrial life out there, “they’re all watching us, laughing and crying at the same time.”

You can watch the full segment from “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in the video above.