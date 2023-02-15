Kelly Clarkson Remembers Gal Gadot Making Her Feel ‘Inferior’ for the First Time: ‘Were We Supposed to Come Out Like That?’ (Video)

Famously down-to-earth talk show host and Grammy-winning singer Kelly Clarkson has built a career on self-empowerment anthems for women the world over. But in a recent interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” she remembered what may have been the first time she felt “inferior” by someone else’s beauty.

The culprit? Wonder Woman herself, Gal Gadot.

“I met her one time and I was like, I don’t know that I’ve ever felt inferior in my life, but I was like, ‘Were we supposed to come out like that?'” she said, speaking with guests Evangeline Lilly (“Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”) and Jonathan Daviss (“Outer Banks”). “It was, like, crazy tall goddess vibes.”

The conversation aired on Wednesday’s episode and began with Daviss, a self-professed “big comic book fan,” asking Lilly which superhero she’d want her “Ant-Man” character, the Wasp, to have a crossover event with.

Lilly, who’s also beloved for her performance on “Lost,” revealed that she’d want to reach across the Marvel-DC aisle and share the screen with Wonder Woman.

“I’m gonna say that it’d be really cool to do, even though I’m really down on DC, just gonna be honest here, just really down on them, but a Wonder Woman/Wasp crossover where, like, DC meets Marvel?”

“Whoa, I don’t know if the world can take that,” Daviss said. “That’s a sick choice.”

“Wouldn’t you wanna do a movie with Wonder Woman? C’mon. Gal Gadot?” Lilly asked.

“Do you wanna just be in a scene with her?” Clarkson added.

“I mean, if I could walk on set and say hi and then walk off, I would do that,” Daviss said.

That’s when Clarkson recounted her own interaction with “Wonder Woman” star Gadot that left her stunned.

Watch the fun “Kelly Clarkson Show” clip in full in the video above.