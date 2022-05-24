Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Formally Joins MSNBC

Jen Psaki is officially heading to MSNBC.

On Tuesday, the network announced she’ll join the ranks and appear across the brand’s platforms, including NBC and streaming, this fall. Psaki’s original streaming series is set to debut in the first quarter of 2023 and will utilize her government experience from behind the podium and knowledge of presidential politics to inform and entertain MSNBC audiences.

“Jen’s sharp wit and relatability combined with the mastery of the subjects she covers have made her a household name across the nation,” MSNBC President Rashida Jones said. “Her extensive experience in government and on the campaign trail and perspective as a White House and Washington insider is the type of analysis that sets MSNBC apart. She’s a familiar face and trusted authority to MSNBC viewers, and we look forward to her insight during this consequential election season.”

In addition to her solo streaming series, Psaki is also set to contribute to NBC and MSNBC’s primetime special election programming during the midterms and 2024 presidential election.

Psaki has a long track record in politics that stretches from John Kerry’s presidential campaign through the Biden administration. She most recently served as White House Press Secretary for the first 16 months of Biden’s presidential tenure and previously served as the White House Communications Director under former President Barack Obama. She also worked as the spokeswoman for the Department of State as well as contributing to President Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

“Fact-based and thoughtful conversations about the big questions on the minds of people across the country have never been more important, and I’m thrilled to join the incredible MSNBC team,” Psaki said. “My time in government, from the White House to the State Department, and years before that on national political campaigns will fuel the insight and perspective I bring to this next chapter. I can’t wait to create a space on streaming where we break down the facts, get to the bottom of what’s driving the issues and hopefully have some fun along the way.”

NBCUniversal views quality original news programming as a growth engine for its streaming efforts and have made significant investments in growing NBCU News Group’s footprint across MSNBC on Peacock, NBC News Now and TODAY All Day. In April, MSNBC launched a branded hub on Peacock that delivers select premier programming, specials, and documentaries to Premium subscribers.

Psaki joins the network’s growing roster of original news programming meant to supercharge NBCU’s streaming efforts, including “Symone” hosted by political strategist Symone D. Sanders and “The Katie Phang Show” hosted by MSNBC and NBC News legal analyst Katie Phang. Both series premiered earlier this spring. These are joined by “Zerlina,” hosted by Zerlina Maxwell, Mehdi Hasan’s “The Mehdi Hasan Show,” and Ayman Mohyeldin’s “AYMAN.”

MSNBC on Peacock also houses episodes of the network’s top series such as “Morning Joe,” “Deadline: White House,” “The Beat with Ari Melber,” “The ReidOut,” “All In with Chris Hayes,” and more. Key network figures such as Rachel Maddow, Nicolle Wallace, Chris Hayes, Trymaine Lee and others will host specials set to debut later this year.