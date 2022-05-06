Chuck Todd’s ‘Meet the Press Daily’ Moves From MSNBC to Streaming

“Meet the Press Daily,” which is hosted by Chuck Todd, is moving from MSNBC to the streaming service NBC News NOW.

Todd’s daily show, which has aired on weekday afternoons since 2015, has been rebranded “Meet the Press NOW,” and will livestream at 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, starting Monday, June 6. Todd will continue to host NBC’s weekly Sunday morning version of “Meet the Press.”

The 1 p.m. ET timeslot on MSNBC will be filled by news show called “MSNBC Reports” anchored by senior national correspondent Chris Jansingwill, starting May 26.

“Meet the Press Daily” executive producer Melissa Frankel will transition to the same role at “Meet the Press NOW.”

The move is part of NBC News’ commitment to its streaming service, where Todd joins a roster of talent that includes Hallie Jackson, Tom Llamas and Joshua Jackson.

“NBC News is the leader in streaming news,” NBC News president Noah Oppenheim said in a statement. “Since our launch, we’ve been committed to delivering the best of NBC News’ journalism, free, to streaming audiences everywhere. Chuck was one of the first broadcast anchors to see the massive potential of streaming and bringing ‘Meet the Press’s; daily franchise to NBC News NOW reinforces the platform’s status as thee destination for news on streaming.”

NBC News NOW runs 24/7 and is free to watch. NOW launched in 2019, and has an average of 100 million views each month, with over 30 million hours streamed each month.

“Meet the Press NOW” will also have an audio showcast, which will join NBC News’ podcast lineup.