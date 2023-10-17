MSNBC Commits to ‘Thoroughly’ Covering Hamas Attacks ‘In All Their Dimensions’ After Reports of Benching Muslim Anchors

The network says lineup changes involving Ali Velshi and others, as reported Friday by Semafor, were “coincidental” 

Ayman Mohyeldin, Ali Velshi and Mehdi Hasan
Getty Images
and

MSNBC has pushed back against a Semafor report that it sidelined Muslim anchors Mehdi Hasan, Ayman Mohyeldin, and Ali Velshi while covering the Israel-Hamas war. 

“We have and will continue to cover the barbaric terrorist attacks on defenseless civilians in Israel last weekend and the tragic war it has provoked thoroughly and in all their dimensions,” an NBCU News Group spokesperson told TheWrap on Monday.

A network source denied that Hasan, Velshi, and Mohyeldin were “benched” or “silenced” over their beliefs on the conflict, saying there was “no truth” to those reports.

Read Next
MSNBC Anchor Recuses Herself From Covering Dad Sen. Bob Menendez's Indictment (Video)

Velshi has been reporting from the ground in Israel and served as anchor from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Mohyeldin has appeared on multiple MSNBC programs throughout the network’s coverage of the war. He was in the anchor chair from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and appeared Monday on “Katy Tur Reports.”

As for Hasan, the network opted to run breaking news coverage instead. of his pre-taped Peacock show last week. “The Mehdi Hasan Show” host is also set to appear soon on “The ReidOut” with Joy Reid.

Mehdi Hasan Ron DeSantis Florida Trump Lost
Read Next
MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan Isn't Buying DeSantis' Admission Donald Trump Lost: 'Where Does He Get Off?'

Semafor’s report, published on Friday, said that the network quietly took the three anchors out of the previously scheduled rotation after Hamas’ attack on Israel and the outbreak of war. 

The report included that some MSNBC staff are concerned about the lineup changes as they feel “all three hosts have some of the deepest knowledge of the conflict.”

Richard Engel, NBC
Read Next
NBC's Richard Engel Reports Live in Israel During Mortar Attack 'Practically Right on Top of Us'

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Sharon Knolle

Sharon Knolle is an award-winning TV Reporter at TheWrap. She has covered entertainment news for more than 20 years for outlets including Moviefone, IMDb, USA Today, Variety, Us Weekly, Paste and the Sundance Institute. She can be reached at sharon.knolle@thewrap.com or on Twitter at @sknolle

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.