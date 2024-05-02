Mel Brooks and Quinta Brunson are receiving high honors from the Peabody Awards this year, with Brooks scoring the Peabody Career Achievement Award and Brunson winning the Peabody Trailblazer Award. The awards will be celebrated at the ceremony on June 9.

“Mel Brooks is not only one of the most beloved comedians of all time, but he literally set the standard for television comedy from its earliest days. Across TV, film, theater and recordings, Mr. Brooks is in a league of his own. And Quinta Brunson has emerged as a refreshingly creative force in network television comedy,” said Jeffrey Jones, executive director of Peabody. “Peabody is proud to honor Mel and Quinta not only for their extraordinary contributions as storytellers, but particularly for their use of comedy to tell stories that matter, enriching the lives of so many.”

Brooks, of course, is the comedy legend behind classics like “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “The Producers” and “Spaceballs.” The 97-year-old virtuoso is an iconic actor, writer, producer, director and comedian who’s still going strong — he recently wrote and produced the Hulu series “History of the World Part II,” a sequel to his 1981 comedy film.

And Brunson is the Emmy-winning talent behind the hit ABC sitcom “Abbott Elementary.” As creator, writer, executive producer and star, Brunson is the creative force behind one of the most acclaimed and beloved comedies on TV right now.

According to the Peabodys, the Career Achievement Award is reserved for individuals whose work and commitment to broadcasting and streaming media have left an indelible mark on the field and in American culture. Past recipients include Rita Moreno, Sam Pollard, Dan Rather, Lily Tomlin and Cicely Tyson.

The Trailblazer Award recognizes visionaries that are impacting our culture and affecting social change through their innovative storytelling. Issa Rae was the first-ever recipient of this Peabody.