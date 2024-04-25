“Judy Bloom Forever,” “The Bear,” “Dead Ringers,” “Fellow Travelers” and “Blue Eye Samurai” are among the nominees for the 84th annual Peabody Awards. On Thursday, the Peabody Awards Board of Jurors announced the 27 nominees from four categories: Arts, Children’s/Youth, Entertainment and Interactive & Immersive. The nominees for Documentary, News, Public Service and Radio/Podcast were announced on April 23.

The nominees, which “represent the most compelling and empowering stories released in broadcasting and streaming media during 2023,” according to the group, were selected from more than 1,100 submissions by 32 jurors in a unanimous vote.

The winners will be announced on May 9 and then feted at the Peabody Awards’ first in-person ceremony since 2019 on June 9 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A., which has never before served as host city to this particular awards show.

“Whether a hilarious comedy, an engaging interactive experience or a heartwarming children’s show, Peabody is dedicated to honoring the most compelling stories across the media landscape,” Peabody executive director Jeffrey Jones said in a statement. “Each of the 68 nominees this year deserves to be recognized for telling unique stories that leave a profound impact in capturing our imaginations.”

In terms of distribution of the 68 total nominations among companies, PBS emerged the victor with (11), followed by HBO/Max with (eight), Netflix with (four), The Washington Post and Amazon MGM Studios (tied for three each) and FX and Meta (tied for two each).

The 2023 Peabody Awards were canceled during the writer’s strike.

Here is the full list of nominations for the 84th Peabody Awards:

ARTS

“Can You Bring It: Bill T. Jones and D-Man in the Waters” (World Channel and APT)

Black Public Media and World Channel

“Judy Blume Forever” (Prime Video)

Amazon MGM Studios, Imagine Documentaries

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” (CNN Films, MAX and Magnolia Pictures)

CNN Films, MAX and Magnolia Pictures

CHILDREN’S/YOUTH

“Bluey” (Disney+)

Ludo Studio, Australian Broadcasting Corporation, BBC Studios

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

Flying Bark Productions / Disney Television Animation

“Summer Camp Island” (Cartoon Network)

Cartoon Network Studios

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Bear” (FX)

FX Productions

“Blue Eye Samurai” (Netflix)

A Netflix Series / 3 Arts Entertainment and Blue Spirit Productions

“Dead Ringers” (Prime Video)

Amazon MGM Studios, Annapurna Television

“The Fall of the House of Usher” (Netflix)

Intrepid Pictures

“Fellow Travelers” (Showtime)

SHOWTIME Presents a Fremantle and Showtime Studios Production

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

Amazon MGM Studios, Picrow, The District, Piece of Work Entertainment

“The Last of Us” (HBO | Max)

HBO in association with Sony Pictures Television Studios, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Israel-Hamas War” (HBO | Max)

HBO in association with Peyance Productions and Avalon Television

“Lupin” (Netflix)

Gaumont Television

“Poker Face” (Peacock)

T-Street, MRC Television, Animal Pictures

“Reality” (HBO | Max)

HBO Films presents a Seaview and 2 Sq Ft production in association with Burn These Words, In The Cut Productions, Fit Via Vi, Cinereach, Tanbark Pictures

“Reservation Dogs” (FX)

FX Productions

“Somebody Somewhere” (HBO | Max)

HBO in association with Duplass Brothers Productions and The Mighty Mint

INTERACTIVE & IMMERSIVE

“The Blast Effect” (The Washington Post)

The Washington Post

“Defunctland” (YouTube)

Kevin Perjurer

“The Hidden History of Racism in New York City” (Instagram)

Gen Z Historian, Urbanist Live

“Milwaukee Public Library” (TikTok, Instagram)

Milwaukee Public Library

“Pentiment” (Xbox, PC, PlayStation 4|5, and Nintendo Switch)

Obsidian Entertainment

“Reimagined” (Meta)

Very Cavaliere Productions, Meta Quest

“We Are OFK” (PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Steam)

OFK

“You Destroy. We Create | The War on Ukraine’s Culture” (Meta Quest)

NowHere Media

DOCUMENTARY

“20 Days in Mariupol” (PBS)

“Frontline” and The Associated Press

“All That Breathes” HBO and Max

HBO Documentary Films in association with Submarine Deluxe and Sideshow; a Kiterabbit Films and Rise Films production in collaboration with HHMI Tangled Bank Studios

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (HBO and Max):

HBO Documentary Films presents a Participant and Neon presentation

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President” National Geographic

Southern Films, Ventureland, National Geographic Documentary Films

“The Eternal Memory” Paramount+

Micromundo, Fabula, MTV Documentary Films

“Eternal Spring” Vice, CBC, Arte, BBC

Lofty Sky Entertainment Inc.

“Independent Lens: Hidden Letters” PBS

Fish and Bear Pictures LLC, Ten Thousand Images, ITVS, ZDF/ARTE, Bird Street Productions LLC, InMaat Productions, EST Media Holdings Inc., Nika Media, Chicken & Egg Pictures

“Independent Lens: The Picture Taker” PBS

Picture Taker, LLC, Realization Pictures, ITVS, and BPM, in association with K2 Pictures and Ark Media

“Independent Lens: Sam Now” PBS

HA/HA Films, 2R Productions, ITVS

“Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning” HBO and Max

HBO Documentary Films in association with The Boston Globe presents A Little Room Films Production

“POV: While We Watched” PBS

BRITDOC Films, American Documentary POV

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” Apple TV+

Concordia Studio in association with Apple

“The Stroll” HBO and Max

HBO Documentary Films

“To Kill a Tiger” TVO, Knowledge Network

Notice Pictures Inc., National Film Board of Canada

NEWS

“ABC News Studios IMPACT x Nightline: On The Brink” Hulu

ABC News

“Against All Enemies” KXAS

KXAS

“Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court” PBS “Frontline” and PBS

“Hate Comes to Main Street” WTVF

WTVF

“Inside the Iranian Uprising” PBS

“Frontline” and PBS

“It’s Bisan from Gaza and I’m Still Alive” Al Jazeera Media Network

AJ+

“Nowhere To Turn” Tegna and KARE

KARE, KUSA, WHAS

“Shadow Men: Inside Wagner, Russia’s Secret War Company” wsj.com

The Wall Street Journal

“The Sixth” WANF

Atlanta News First

“War in the Holy Land” “PBS NewsHour”

“PBS NewsHour,” PBS News

“The Wrong Man” KFOR

KFOR

PUBLIC SERVICE

“911: Hanging on the Line” KNTV

NBC Bay Area

“After Uvalde: Guns, Grief & Texas Politics” PBS

“Frontline,” PBs, Futuro Investigates, The Texas Tribune

“America and the Taliban” PBS

“Frontline” and PBS

“America’s Dangerous Trucks” PBS

“Frontline,” PBS, ProPublica

“The Post Roe Baby Boom: Inside Mississippi’s Maternal Health Crisis” USA Today streaming channels

USA Today and The Tennessean

RADIO AND PODCASTS

“The Big Dig” GBH-News

GBH-News and PRX

“Borrowed and Banned” Brooklyn Public Library

Brooklyn Public Library

“How the Far Right is Making Voting Fraud Easier” NPR

NPR

“The COVID Tracking Project” PRX

Reveal from The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX and ACKO Productions

“The Empty Grave of Comrade Bishop” Podcast platforms

The Washington Post

“Post Reports: Surviving to graduation” Podcast platforms

The Washington Post

“Prison Town” Spotify

The Macon Newsroom and The Georgia Virtue

“The Retrievals” Serial Productions and The New York Times

Serial Productions and The New York Times

“The Uncertain Hour: Season 6 (The Welfare-to-Work Industrial Complex)” Marketplace/American Public Media

Marketplace

“Unreformed: the Story of the Alabama Industrial School for Negro Children” iHeart Podcasts

School of Humans

“You Didn’t See Nothin” Podcast platforms

Invisible Institute and USG Audio