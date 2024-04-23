Michelle Obama, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” were among the 2024 winners taking home the gold at the 28th Annual Webby Awards, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.
Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay” won the Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes (Podcasts), “Barbie” won the Webby Award for Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns and Michelle Obama’s “Michelle Obama: The Light” podcast won a Webby for Best Series, Features.
Special Achievement Award recipients included Sharpe, who earned the Webby Advocate of the Year for “Club Shay Shay,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who earned the Webby Podcast of the Year Award for “Wiser Than Me,” Keke Palmer, who received the Webby Special Achievement for “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” and tech journalist Kara Swisher was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her longstanding dedication to tech reporting.
“This year’s Webby Winners represent work at the cutting edge of creativity and innovation,” Claire Graves, president of the Webby Awards, said in a statement. “They are best-in-class creators, entrepreneurs and companies who are taking giant strides to make something entirely new to entertain, help or inform people through the Internet. We can’t wait to celebrate them at the Internet’s biggest night.”
Elsewhere on the winners list was Taylor Swift, Yoko Ono, Olivia Rodrigo, Timothée Chalamet and Snoopp Dogg, among others.
The Webby Awards ceremony will take place on May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City with Amber Ruffin set to host.
Check out the Webby Award’s full winner highlights list below.
- Adobe Premiere Pro Text-Based Editing — People’s Voice Award for Creative Production, Software Services & Platforms, (Apps & Software)
- Apple Vision Pro — Best Mobile Visual Design – Function, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- “The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya” —Comedy, Shows (Podcasts)
- “Barbie The Movie” won the Webby Award for Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Barbie Celebrates “Barbie The Movie” — People’s Voice Award for Television & Film, Social Content Series (Social)
- Be My AI, the AI-powered visual assistance for people who are blind or have low vision — Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- The Book of HOV — Cultural Institutions, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- “Can’t Afford Therapy” Podcast — Best Indie Podcast, Features (Podcasts)
- Children Under Attack – UNICEF — Public Service & Activism, General Social (Social)
- “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” — People’s Voice Award for Comedy, Shows (Podcasts)
- “Corporate Erin” — People’s Voice Award for Comedy, General Social (Social)
- Daft Punk – Infinity Repeating Music Video — People’s Voice Award for Animation, General Video (Video)
- Emerson Collective Presents Climate Science Fair —People’s Voice Award for Events, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Website and Mobile Sites)
- Fenty Beauty Shade Matching Filters — Experimental & Innovation, Features (Social)
- First We Feast’s Hot Ones Studio Tour with Sean Evans! + Wing Tutorial & CRAZY Hot Sauce Tasting — Food & Drink, Video Series & Channels (Video)
- GLAAD — Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, General Social (Social)
- Google Fonts — Best User Interface, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Governor Barbie ft. Gretchen Whitmer — Public Service & Activism, Social Campaigns (Social)
- Human or Not —Media & Entertainment, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- The Jimin Experience from the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — People’s Voice Award for Viral, General Video (Video)
- Jon Batiste joins CNN’s Chris Wallace to demonstrate how music can cross genres — Music & Performance, Social Video Short Form (Social)
- Jennifer Garner (& Pretend Cooking Show series) —People’s Voice Award for Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)
- Katt Williams – Club Shay Shay won the Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes (Podcasts)
- “The Kelly Clarkson Playlist” from the “The Kelly Clarkson Show‘ — Best Social Video Series, Features (Social)
- Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang — Comedy, Individual Episodes (Podcasts)
- “The Laverne Cox Show” — Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Shows (Podcasts)
- Letterboxd — Entertainment & Sports, General Apps (Apps & Software)
- “Michelle Obama: The Light” Podcast — Best Series, Features (Podcasts)
- NASA’s Immersive Earth — Science & Education, General Virtual Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- Nat Geo Social Media — Sustainability & Environment, General Social (Social)
- “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce“— People’s Voice Award for Best Co-Hosts, Features (Podcasts)
- Netflix – “I Like To Watch” — for Television & Film, Social Content Series (Social)
- NPR Music Tiny Desk Concerts — Music, Video Series & Channels (Video)
- Olivia Rodrigo – GUTS 2023 won the Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan, General Social (Social)
- OURA won the Webby Award for Connected Products & Wearables, App Features (Apps & Software)
- PhotoRoom won the Webby Award for Product & Services, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- Peridot — People’s Voice Award for Experimental & Innovation, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- “Recess Therapy” Hosted by Julian Shapiro-Barnum — People’s Voice Award for Best Web Personality/Host, Performance & Craft (Video)
- Reddit Social x r/Place — People’s Voice Award for Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series (Social)
- RunwayML — Financial Services/Banking, General Desktop and Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 8: RuPaul’s Best Laughs Ranked — People’s Voice Award for Television & Film, Social Video Short Form (Social)
- “Saturday Night Live” —Events & Live Streams, General Video (Video)
- “The Simpsons” – “Maggie Simpson in Rogue Not Quite One” — Comedy, Branded Entertainment (Video)
- Spotify — Best User Experience, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Sphere — Arts, Fashion, Retail & Culture, General Virtual Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual )
- Shopify — Business Blog/Website, General Desktop & Mobile Sites (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Snoop Goes Smokeless — People’s Voice Award for Brand Strategy, Advertising Campaigns (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Spotify Web Player Backstage with Adam Driver — Best User Experience, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- Squarespace’s “Backstage with Adam Driver” won the Webby Award for Best Video Editing, Craft (Advertising, Media & PR)
- TextFX — Arts, Culture & Events, AI Apps and Experiences (AI, Metaverse & Virtual)
- They’re Just Ken: Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS’ Jimin Ken’s Guitar — People’s Voice Award for Media & Entertainment, Branded Content (Advertising, Media & PR)
- Threads Web — People’s Voice Award for Best Mobile User Interface, Mobile Specific Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
- “TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy” — Best Indie Podcast – Limited Run, Features (Podcasts)
- “The Vergecast” — People’s Voice Award for Technology, Shows (Podcasts)
- Vote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day — Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features (Social)
- Wish Tree for Yoko Ono — People’s Voice Award for Technical Achievement, Features & Design (Websites and Mobile Sites)
