Michelle Obama, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” were among the 2024 winners taking home the gold at the 28th Annual Webby Awards, the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences announced Tuesday.

Sharpe’s podcast “Club Shay Shay” won the Webby Award for Featured Guest, Individual Episodes (Podcasts), “Barbie” won the Webby Award for Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns and Michelle Obama’s “Michelle Obama: The Light” podcast won a Webby for Best Series, Features.

Special Achievement Award recipients included Sharpe, who earned the Webby Advocate of the Year for “Club Shay Shay,” Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who earned the Webby Podcast of the Year Award for “Wiser Than Me,” Keke Palmer, who received the Webby Special Achievement for “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” and tech journalist Kara Swisher was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for her longstanding dedication to tech reporting.

“This year’s Webby Winners represent work at the cutting edge of creativity and innovation,” Claire Graves, president of the Webby Awards, said in a statement. “They are best-in-class creators, entrepreneurs and companies who are taking giant strides to make something entirely new to entertain, help or inform people through the Internet. We can’t wait to celebrate them at the Internet’s biggest night.”

Elsewhere on the winners list was Taylor Swift, Yoko Ono, Olivia Rodrigo, Timothée Chalamet and Snoopp Dogg, among others.

The Webby Awards ceremony will take place on May 13 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City with Amber Ruffin set to host.

Check out the Webby Award’s full winner highlights list below.