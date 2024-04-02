The Internet’s biggest night has officially found its North Star as Amber Ruffin has been selected to host the 28th Annual Webby Awards.

Ahead of the May 13 ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York, the 2024 Webbys also announced its nomination on Tuesday — including categories in everything from podcasts, social media and gaming to advertising, apps and video.

Notable nominees in the world of entertainment include Timothée Chalamet, Sydney Sweeney, Keke Palmer, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo, Trixie Mattel, Katya, Victoria Monét, Paris Hilton, Laverne Cox, Kevin Bacon, Anderson Cooper, Michelle Obama, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Adam Driver, Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg, Brett Goldstein, Conan O’Brien, Kevin Hart, Matt Rogers, Bowen Yang and many, many more.

“This year’s nominees represent the very best in innovation and creativity on the Internet,” Webbys president Claire Graves said in a statement. “Individually, the work is outstanding and collectively they represent a commitment from brands, creators and technology companies to human-centric design and storytelling. We are so excited to celebrate our 28th Annual Webby Award winners with Amber Ruffin as host. She is the epitome of laugh out loud funny and we can’t wait to LOL, literally.”

Additionally, every single nominee is also eligible to win the night’s two biggest awards: The Webby Award, selected by the academy; and The Webby People’s Voice Award, voted online by fans.

Voting is now live through April 18, with winners announced April 23. Vote here.

See a full list of nominees, below:

Podcasts

Best Host, Features

● “Baby, This Is Keke Palmer” – Wondery c/o SLATE PR

● “HBO’s ‘Succession’ Podcast” – Warner Bros. Discovery

● “Six Degrees With Kevin Bacon” – SixDegrees.Org

● “The Assignment With Audie Cornish” – CNN

● “The Laverne Cox Show” – iHeartPodcasts

Best Indie Podcast, Features

● “’80s TV Ladies” – 134 West

● “Can’t Afford Therapy Podcast” – Full Court Studios

● “Mommying While Muslim Podcast” – Mommying While Muslim Podcast

● “Naked Beauty Podcast” – Naked Beauty

● “The Film That Blew My Mind” – The Film That Blew My Mind

Best Indie Podcast – Limited Run, Features

● “Gooned” – Gooned Podcast

● “Sick as a Dog” – PodTalk

● “The Virtue Field” – Revolution Ethics Project

● “TwentyOne 21: A Black AF Scripted Audio Comedy” – TwentyOne 21 Podcast llc

● “Undiscarded: Stories of New York” – CitizenRacecar

Best Individual Episode, Features

● “Autism for Badass Moms” – Autism for Badass Moms

● “Disney for Scores Podcast” – Disney Music Group

● “ESPN Daily – Satchel Paige’s Legend and Legacy” – ESPN, Inc.

● Marshawn Lynch With Shannon Sharpe on “Club Shay Shay” – The Volume

● “Possible” | Trevor Noah on the Future of Entertainment and AI – Wonder Media Network

Best Limited Series, Features

● Audible Original “Can You Dig It? A Hip-Hop Origin Story With Chuck D” – Sound+Fission

● “D—s to Watch Out For” – Audible

● “Strike Force Five” – DKC

● “The Sounds of Nightmares” – Bandai Namco Europe

● “We Found Love” – The Boston Globe

Best Series, Features

● “All There Is With Anderson Cooper” – CNN

● “American Masters: Creative Spark” – American Masters

● “Classy With Jonathan Menjivar” – Audacy and Paper Kite Podcasts

● “Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast” – Audible

● “Paul Giamatti’s CHINWAG With Stephen Asma” – Treefort Media

Comedy, Shows

● “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend” – SiriusXM

● “Gold Minds With Kevin Hart” – Hartbeat and SiriusXM

● “Hold Up With Dulcé Sloan & Josh Johnson from ‘The Daily Show’” – Paramount

● “The Bald and the Beautiful” – Studio71

● “Trust Fall” – Broadway Video

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Shows

● “Culture Kids Podcast” – Culture Kids Media

● “GirlTrek’s Black History Bootcamp” – GirlTrek

● “The Black Fatherhood Podcast” – Jill Ruby Productions

● “The Laverne Cox Show” – Shondaland

● “When You’re Invisible” – iHeart Radio and My Cultura Podcast Network

Science & Education, Shows

● “Amazing Wildlife” – Ruby, The iHeartMedia Branded Audio Studio

● “NASA’s Curious Universe” – NASA

● “Radiolab” – WNYC Studios

● “The Weirdest Thing I Learned This Week” – Popular Science

● “Unexplainable” – Vox Media

History, Shows

● “Being Black: The ’80s” – TheGrio

● “Black History in Two Minutes (Or So)” – Black History in Two Minutes

● “Mandela” – Audible

● “Mobituaries With Mo Rocca” – Paramount

● “Who Killed JFK?” – Producer

Interview/Talk Show, Shows

● “On With Kara Swisher” – Vox Media

● “Oprah’s Super Soul” – OWN

● “The Assignment With Audie Cornish” – CNN

● “The Ezra Klein Show” – New York Times Opinion Audio

● “Wiser Than Me With Julia Louis-Dreyfus” – Lemonada Media

Original Music Score / Best Sound Design, Features

● “From the Streets to the Suites” – Audible

● “Meditative Story”: From great loss, a great freedom, by Isabel Allende – WaitWhat

● “Radical” – Tenderfoot TV

● “The Duolingo French Podcast” Presents: The Secret Life of Josephine Baker – Duolingo

● “Undertow: The Sisters” – Realm

Sports, Shows

● “30 for 30 Podcasts: Bag Game” – ESPN

● “After the Whistle With Brendan Hunt and Rebecca Lowe” – Apple News

● “It Is What It Is” – The Legion Media Group

● “New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce” – Metro Public Relations

● “Nightcap With Unc and Ocho” – The Volume

Television & Film, Shows

● “‘And Just Like That…’ The Writers Room” – Warner Bros. Discovery

● “Endeavour: The Story So Far, a Recap of Seasons 1-8” – Masterpiece

● “Films to Be Buried With Brett Goldstein” – iHeartPodcasts

● “HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ Podcast” – Warner Bros. Discovery

● “Netflix – ‘The Crown’: The Official Podcast” – Netflix

Comedy, Individual Episodes

● “B—h Sesh” – Garbage World

● “Fly on The Wallin Podcast” – Handberry Creative

● “How Did This Get Made: Fast X Live!” – SiriusXM

● “Las Culturistas With Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang” – iHeartPodcasts

● “The Comment Section (A Spotify Podcast)” – Whalar

Best Partnership or Collaboration, Features

● “Democracy Vibe Check” – WABE

● “DJ Switch: Joy Through Music” – Rebel Girls

● KIDZBOP – Audible

● “Shoot the Messenger: Espionage, Murder & Pegasus Spyware” – Exile Content Studio

● “The Official Love & Death Podcast” – Texas Monthly Studio

Social Media

Arts, Culture & Lifestyle, Social Content Series

● Ford x Sydney Sweeney – Wieden + Kennedy

● How Art Changed Me – All Arts

● Reddit Social x r/Place – Reddit, Inc.

● Redesigning Signs Series – kvell collective

● Sydney Opera House: House Vault Series – Sydney Opera House

Best Creator, Features

● Connor Price – Viral Nation

● Madison Tevlin – Down Syndrome is the Least Interesting Thing About Me – Canadian Content Studios / Same Page Talent

● Mother Jones Creator in Residence – Mother Jones

● Ryan’s World – R&CPMK

● Steven He – Viral Nation

Best Creator or Influencer Collaboration, Features

● Amaury Guichon’s Whimsical Wonka Suitcase – Warner Bros. Pictures

● M·A·C Cosmetics x TUBEGIRL – M·A·C Cosmetics

● The Ad You Stay In ft. Paris Hilton – 1stAveMachine

● The Cheesecake Factory x Travis Kelce: Fashion Icons – EssenceMediacom

● Vote.org + Taylor Swift on National Voter Registration Day – Vote.org

Best Overall Social Presence – Media/Entertainment, Features

● Bravo TV Social Media – Bravo

● “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Social – MPRM

● “Saturday Night Live” Social – “Saturday Night Live”

● “Sesame Street” Social – Sesame Workshop

● “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Social – “The Kelly Clarkson Show”

Best Use of Video, Features

● Call Me With Timothée Chalamet – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

● CMT Campfire Sessions – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

● Gin & Juice (Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre) – Rosewood Creative

● It’s Ludacris: Hip-Hop Artist and Falcons Mascot Go Viral for Aerial Stunts – Atlanta Falcons

● Love Sick – Atlantic Records

Best Use of AI, Features

● Cheeseburger Nuggets – Developed with AI – davidmartin Holding GmbH

● Diverse by Default. Pinterest’s Inclusive AI – Pinterest

● Freestyle-RapGPT Battle – Leagas Delaney Hamburg GmbH Werbeagentur

● Ghostface Is Calling – Paramount Pictures

● Niceaunties – Niceaunties

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Social Campaigns

● #AmericanDrag ft. Trixie Mattel – Headword

● Driving While Black – Goodby Silverstein & Partners

● GLAAD Spirit Day 2023 – GLAAD

● The Watch – Leo Burnett Toronto

● Valuable Women – Inbrax

Public Service & Activism, Social Campaigns

● #TakeItDown – hive

● Governor Barbie ft. Gretchen Whitmer – Authentic

● Rights Against the Right – Jung von Matt AG

● Save the Rainbow Flag – The Gilbert Baker Foundation

● The Missing Slice – Doner

Social Content Series, Television & Film

● Barbie Celebrates “Barbie: The Movie” – Mattel

● “Bel-Air” Season 2 – Westbrook Media

● Champion | Bespoke Social – BBC Creative – Digital Drama

● Netflix | I Like To Watch – Netflix

● This Week In (Series) – AARP Studios

Television & Film, Social Campaigns

● Disney100 Social Campaign: @Disney – Disney Brand Digital Team

● History of the World Part II Social Campaign – Hulu Originals

● “Leave The World Behind”: Deer Warning – Stellar Agency Inc

● “Wednesday” – For Your Emmy Contamination – Real Pie

● “Yellowjackets” S2 Campaign – Paramount+

Interview/Talk Show, Social Content Series

● Chris Wallace – CNN

● Couch Conversations – Black Love

● GIPHY Famous – GIPHY

● LinkedIn News Bites: Barack Obama – LinkedIn

● Logo’s The Spill – MTV Entertainment Studios & Paramount Media Networks

Video

Public Service & Activism, General Video

● Hanging On – Cosmosquare Films

● How To Create Community | Voices From The Skoll Community – Skoll Foundation

● Moving Isa – Business Insider

● Right to Learn Series – ACLU

● The Dream Village – Our Better World

● To Write Love On Her Arms – “The World is Not Better Without You” – Well Done Marketing

Interview/Talk Show, General Video

● Drama Actors Roundtable: Pedro Pascal, Evan Peters, Kieran Culkin, Damson Idris & More – The Hollywood Reporter

● Last Meals – Mythical

● Mavericks with Mav Carter – The SpringHill Company

● Recess Therapy – Doing Things

● The Zane Lowe Interview Series – Apple

Music Video, General Video

● Doja Cat “Paint the Town Red” – Church Edit

● Lil Nas X “J Christ” – Church Edit

● Megan Thee Stallion “Cobra” – Church Edit

● Olivia Rodrigo “Vampire” – Modern Post

● Victoria Monét “On My Mama” – Hound LLC.

Technical Achievement, Performance & Craft

● Birds Eye View: Atlanta Falcons Overhead Roof Camera Angle – Atlanta Falcons

● HolidAI – Mss ng Peces

● Meta Quest 3 – Sphere – Expand Your World – Meta

● “Stranger Things” 4 – The season finale – Accenture Song Brand Germany GmbH

● Troye Sivan x Spotify Green Screen – Spotify

Trailer, General Video

● Assassin’s Creed Mirage Story Trailer – Ayzenberg

● O Pioneer – Coat of Arms

● Shaun White: The Last Run Trailer – AlterEgo

● The Witcher S3 Immersive Scene Deep Dive – Netflix

● Travel by Design Trailer – Marriott International

Animation, Branded Entertainment

● A Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Demon – GFUEL

● Alzheimer’s Research UK ‘Change The Ending’ – Passion Pictures

● Animaniacs x MasterClass – Hulu

● Up in Smoke – NOMINT

● Video Games by Tenacious D – Pinreel Inc.

Advertising, Media & PR

Best Video Editing, Craft

● #GameTimeGlow – A New Sports Tradition for Dads & Daughters – /prompt.

● Backstage with Adam Driver – Squarespace

● Farewell to DVDs – Ways & Means

● Kruger – Love Is Messy – Nimiopere Film Editorial

● META x RAYBAN: Coco Gauff x The Art of the Downtime – Church Edit

Integrated Campaign, Advertising Campaigns

● All aboard all of The Times – The New York Times

● “Barbie: The Movie” – Mattel

● HBO “Winning Time” Season 2 – Warner Bros. Discovery

● M&M’S Spokescandies on Pause – Goodby Silverstein & Partners & Critical Mass

● Xbox: Power Your Dreams/#OnIn5 – McCann New York

Media & Entertainment, Branded Content

● #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton – Gravity Road

● Call Me with Timothee Chalamet – TBWA\ Media Arts Lab

● The Price of Morals Campaign – Squid Game: The Challenge – BBH USA

● They’re Just Ken: Ryan Gosling Gifts BTS’ Jimin Ken’s Guitar – IW Group

● WeTransfer and Jungle Collaboration – WeTransfer

AI, Metaverse & Virtual

Best Integrated Experience, AI Apps and Experiences Features

● Alpha: AI for Investors (built by Public) – Public

● Bluehost WonderSuite – Web.com

● Cat Royale – Blast Theory

● Photoshop Generative Fill – Adobe

● Web.com AI Builder – Web.com

Experimental & Innovation, AI Apps and Experiences

● A11y-AI – denkwerk

● Clay – AI for Earth – Ode Partners

● Peridot – Niantic

● Sustainable Horizons: Creating a Greener Future Through AI – The Wall Street Journal

● TextFX – Google

Products & Services, AI Apps and Experiences

● Flora AI – Love, Plants Inc.

● Immerse – Helping Adults Speak New Languages with Confidence – Immerse Inc.

● Lotus Personal Showroom – code d’azur

● PhotoRoom – PhotoRoom

● The Greatest Guide to Jochos & Burgers – Vector B

Public Service & Activism, AI Apps and Experiences

● AI creates greener and cycle-friendly streets. – IN10

● descrybe.ai – descrybe.ai

● Dublin Simon Community – Unfair City – BBDO Dublin now in partnership with TBWA Dublin

● Telekom – Without Consent – Tempomedia Filmproduktion GmbH

● The Homeless Gallery – fischerAppelt

Technical Achievement, AI Apps and Experiences Features

● A11y-AI – denkwerk

● Animate Anything – Tess O’Leary

● DataGPT: your conversational AI analyst – DataGPT

● Digital Francis Ngannou – DKC

● Peridot – Niantic

Work & Productivity, AI Apps and Experiences

● Fiverr Neo – Fiverr

● Hypercontext: AI-Assisted Performance Reviews – Hypercontext

● Magic Studio – Mission North

● Rescue Writer – Deutsch LA

● Typeface.ai – Sparkpr

Arts, Fashion & Culture, General Metaverse Experiences

● Cirque du Soleil’s Big Top Enters the Metaverse for the First Time in Partnership with Gamefam – Gamefam

● Gucci Ancora across Virtual Worlds – Gucci

● Mstylelab – Macys

● The Cultureverse – POC Lab

● The iii Museum – An Immersive Art Experience for Iranian Artists – Serviceplan Germany

Apps, Software and Games

Best Use of AI & Machine Learning, App Features

● Captions – BerlinRosen

● Dubecos – Doncomm LLC

● Photoleap – Lightricks

● Remix AI: A playground for your imagination. Create, share, and remix AI. – Remix AI

● Robokiller – Mosaic Group

Best Visual Design – Function, App Features

● Atoms – Atoms

● Infinity Comics – Marvel Unlimited – Marvel

● Runway iOS – Runway

● Selfbook – Selfbook

● WNBA Mobile App – WNBA | Women’s National Basketball Association

Art, Culture & Events, General Apps

● All Arts – All Arts

● Chicago Strolls’ Student-led Walking Tours – Art Processors

● Dice: The Weirdly Easy Ticketing App – Dice

● The Met Replica – Verizon

● TodayTix – TodayTix

Work & Productivity, General Apps

● Calendly: The Scheduling Automation Platform for Teams and the Enterprise – Calendly

● monday.com – monday.com

● Notion – Outcast

● Slack IA4 Redesign – Slack

● ZocNotes by Zoc.AI – Zoc.AI

Best Game Design, Game Features

● Alan Wake 2 – Epic Games

● Baldur’s Gate 3 – Larian Studios

● Cult of the Lamb – Massive Monster

● Dead Space – Electronic Arts

● Monopoly Go! – Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis

Websites and Mobile Sites

Best Mobile User Interface, Mobile Specific Features & Design

● Cowboy – Basic/Dept®

● Google Store – Basic/Dept®

● Gucci Ancora Fashion Show 2024 – Basic/Dept®

● Threads Web – Instagram

● YouTube TV Homepage – The Best Live TV Streaming Service – YouTube

Best Use of AI, Features & Design

● Climate Realism – Publicis Media GmbH

● CodyMD – Artifact

● HolidAI: Santa’s Magical Mailroom – Hunt, Gather

● Missjourney.ai – ACE

● Runway iOS – Runway

Best Use of Video or Moving Image, Features & Design

● Apple Vision Pro – Apple

● Cartier Love Collection – Born Group

● Petronas Integrated Report – Fishermen Integrated

● Polaroid I-2 – Build in Amsterdam

● Shupatto Bags Brand Site – mount inc.

Television, Film & Streaming, General Desktop & Mobile Sites

● “Bluey” Official Website Revamp – BBC Studios

● Focus Features – Focus Features LLC

● NASA+ Streaming Service – NASA

● “Perfect Days” Official Movie Site – mount inc.

● “Saltburn,” Flashback Microsite – AvatarLabs, Inc.

Winners will be announced April 23 before the May 13 broadcast. Vote here.