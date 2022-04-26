Webby Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Named Artist of the Year for Empowering Black Women Online

Megan Thee Stallion is Artist of the Year at this year’s Webby Awards, winners for whom were announced Tuesday. Honors will be handed out at a May 16 ceremony in New York City.

The 26th annual ceremony celebrates the best of the internet, with winners selected by by the International Academy of Digital Arts & Sciences. Other winners include “Ted Lasso,” Billie Eilish, Trevor Noah, and both Jimmys Kimmel and Fallon. Contemporary artist Experimental artist Takashi Murakami is also recognized his work in the NFT space.

Other special achievement awards went to Adam Scott, Drew Barrymore, and the “Say Gay” social-media movement, a response to Florida’s new parental rights law.

A full list of winners can be found at the Webby Awards website.

The IADAS gave its top honor to Megan Pete, aka Megan Thee Stallion, who may need to buy bigger trophy case. She’s already won three Grammys, four American Music Awards, six BET awards, five BET hip-hop awards, and two MTV Video Music Awards.

“Megan Thee Stallion doesn’t subscribe to limitations,” the org wrote in its announcement. “She uses the Internet to demonstrate this fact — from topping multiple streaming charts, to releasing her Internet-breaking single ‘WAP’ and its accompanying music video, to inspiring multiple TikTok challenges with each single she drops, to her Snap Original Series ‘Off Thee Leash,’ to ‘Enter Thee Hottieverse,’ her upcoming virtual reality concert tour.

“Even more, as an entertainer, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Megan Thee Stallion uses the Internet and social media as her megaphone to empower and speak up for Black women. From penning her New York Times Essay ‘Why I Speak Up for Black Women,’ to shedding light on Internet culture’s tendency to discredit and ridicule Black women who speak out on abuse they have suffered, while propping up abusers. With community care serving as her guiding light, Megan actively brings these issues to light, so other women don’t feel like they need to suffer in silence. “